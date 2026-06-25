Danielle Collins Firmly Backs Serena Williams’ Undisputed Record Against Legendary WTA Icon

The debate over the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in women’s tennis hasn’t died down. Margaret Court’s 24 titles remain the official record, with Serena Williams trailing behind with 23. But American WTA Pro Danielle Collins has made her position on the matter clear, and she was not looking into the difference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Anybody that knows anything about tennis and has been in this world knows that Serena is the record holder for Grand Slams won, not Margaret Court,” Collins said, speaking on Tennis Channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 24 singles titles won by Court, eleven came at the Australian Open, and seven of them between 1960 and 1966. At that time, the draw size was extremely small, and competition was also scarce. “When Margaret Court won a lot of those Australian Opens, the draw size was 32, and only maybe three or four foreign players were going over and competing. The Australian Open was a very different tournament. The Grand Slams won should not be compared to Serena’s,” Collins said.

The historical context Collins is referring to is widely accepted, if not universally agreed upon. Court’s first seven Australian titles came before the Open Era began in 1968, in a time when the tournament was largely a secluded and domestic affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court continued winning after the Open Era began, claiming eleven titles between 1969 and 1973 across all four Slams, and her defenders have consistently pointed out that she dominated even when the competition was fully internationalized. However, Collins is not the only one to believe that the pre-Open Era Australian Open titles carried a different weight. This has been a discussion that has been ongoing since Serena first started to approach the record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former world No.7 also spoke about Serena’s Wimbledon return, and in that context, her tone shifted entirely. “I don’t think Serena’s out to prove anything to anyone. She’s going out looking to have fun, getting to enjoy what she loves again, getting to take the court with her sister. Whatever ends up happening, as a Serena fan, I’m okay with it,” Collins added.

It’s a point of view that comes in part from Collins’ personal experience with the precariousness of a tennis career. The 32-year-old hasn’t competed in 2026 yet as she has taken an indefinite break from the sport to start a family, which she announced at the end of 2025. Someone who has spent months on the sidelines watching the tour from a distance tends to appreciate a comeback differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins weighs in on Serena’s Wimbledon mindset

On 21 June, it was announced that 44-year-old Serena Williams had been granted a wildcard to enter the Wimbledon singles main draw, and she will make her first appearance at the All England Club since 2022. Her return, the wildcard status, four years away, doubles campaign with Venus, has fueled the kind of anticipation that few players can generate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Tennis – WTA 500 – Berlin Open – Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany – June 16, 2026 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Serena also weighed in on the matter before Queen’s. “I don’t need to win. I’ve won more than most people have in their whole lives. I don’t have anything to prove… It’s really about my kids getting to see me play,” Williams said.

Collins herself has to deal with injuries and her body for three years after she made it to the 2022 Australian Open final, where she was defeated by Ashleigh Bart. Hence, she knows the price of returning and what it means for somebody to return, not because they need to, but because of their love for the game.