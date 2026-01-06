Danielle Collins Fuels Serena Williams Return Rumors With Cheeky Pitch: “Girl I’m Here”

In December 2025, Serena Williams sent shockwaves through tennis when her name resurfaced on the ITIA anti-doping testing pool list. Added on December 2, the update instantly fueled comeback speculation across the sport. The unexpected development now reignited conversations among players, including Danielle Collins, as the mere possibility of Serena’s return reminded the tennis world how quickly the game changes when a legend stirs.

The ITIA confirmed that Serena Williams personally requested to be reinstated into its anti-doping testing pool. Spokesperson Adrian Bassett clarified the process but said the agency could not confirm whether the move signalled a return to professional tennis. The announcement immediately fueled speculation across the sport.

However, Williams took to social media and stated clearly that she is “not coming back” to the WTA Tour. Despite her message, questions about her intentions have continued.

The topic was discussed on the Tennis Channel, where Lindsay Davenport first shared her perspective. Davenport said she believes Williams is “definitely” considering a comeback.



“Definitely, you only put your name out of that list. You don’t want people knocking on your door at any time unless you’re really serious about it,” Davenport said. She emphasised the commitment required once a player is back in the testing system.

Danielle Collins agreed with Davenport’s view. She said it would be difficult to imagine Williams entering the testing pool without a genuine intention to return. “I can’t imagine her just wanting to sign up for drug testing just for the sake of it,” Collins added.

Davenport expanded on that point by highlighting the daily demands of the testing program. “Keep in mind you have to give an out one hour out of every day that they can come and knock on your door, 06:00 a.m. or whatever time. So, a mother of two, a businesswoman. You’re not willingly entering that unless you’re serious,” Davenport added.

Collins then shared her personal hope for a return. “I’m kind of hoping that she’s gonna come back. I never got a chance to play doubles with Serena. So if you’re watching this, ‘Girl I’m here. I think let’s debut together, and we can hit the karaoke bar after,’” Collins added.

Similar sentiments have been echoed by other former players as well as the debate around Williams’ potential return continues.

Ellen Perez is unconvinced by Serena Williams’ return denial

Serena Williams turned professional in 1995 and built one of the greatest careers in tennis history. She won 39 GS titles overall, including 23 singles majors. She also claimed 14 doubles titles with Venus Williams and two mixed doubles crowns.

She reached World No. 1 in both singles and doubles. She won four Olympic medals and collected countless other honours. Her impact extended beyond trophies, reshaping the sport across generations.

She retired from professional tennis in 2022 after her final appearance at the US Open. Since then, she has repeatedly denied plans of a comeback. Still, speculation has refused to fade.

Former top-10 doubles player Ellen Perez has now added to that discussion. Speaking about Williams’ denial of a comeback, Perez focused on the realities of anti-doping protocols and the commitment they demand from players.

“I am not sold [on her denials],” Perez said on the Australian Open Tennis Podcast last month. She highlighted the physical and mental strain involved. “I can tell you, when you are on the doping protocols it’s not fun. Unless she likes a 6am wake up and enjoys giving blood, there’s no way you would enter.”

Perez also suggested family influence could be a factor. She believes Venus Williams’ return to competitive tennis last year may have played a role in Serena’s thinking. “I think there’s an element that she watched Venus come back and I don’t know if there is a little last go with them playing together.”

Perez went further, pointing to what she has heard within the tennis world. “I definitely have heard the rumours of her coming back, who knows if it is true, but you don’t re-enter the protocol unless you plan on coming back, that’s how it is. So stay tuned I suppose, on that one!”

With Danielle Collins and others also speculating, the conversation continues. Williams may deny a return, but the signs fuel debate. For now, the question lingers over tennis. Is one final chapter still possible for the icon?