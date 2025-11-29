Danielle Collins Opens Up on Surprise New Boyfriend After Dating Apps: “See if He Can Handle”

Even though Danielle Collins, 31, was head over heels in love not too long ago with Bryan Kipp, their relationship ended back in October. And since then, she’s been back on the dating market (yes, she swiped right on her share of dating apps) with a few rules of her own. And now it appears the former WTA world No. 7 has fallen in love again!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent episode of the Nothing Major podcast by John Isner, Steve Johnson, Justin Stock, and Sam Querrey, Collins laid it bare, not holding back about her dating life, tennis, and her new flame. So, who is he?

“I’ve been going out with somebody. We’ve probably gone out eight or nine times now, and we’re kind of exclusively dating… This all kind of happened pretty quickly,” she said. “This guy’s pretty cool; he doesn’t know anything about tennis. He spends part of the year where I am and then the other part of the year where I also am. He is 6’5, blue eyes, is in finance – just started his own investment firm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the show Collins did laughingly confess that she preferred going out with someone who knew nothing about tennis versus a fan.

“I’m hoping this works out, fingers crossed,” she later added. “I’m a lot, you know; I’m not for everybody. So we’ll see if he can handle it, you know. I’ve got a big personality, and I’m a bit of a firecracker sometimes; I’m sure you guys have seen that a few times here and there on court.”

Which is perhaps an understatement for the player known as the “Danimal,” for her fearless play on the court and self-confessed big personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Image Credits: Danielle Collins/Instagram

But let’s rewind a bit; before this romance even began, Collins was already busy crafting her dating app bio: “Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up. Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon. If you’re going to lie about your height, just leave me the f*** alone. This is a no short kings zone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And Danielle Collins didn’t stop at the height. Financial security? A must. She even joked on her Instagram Stories later: “If anyone has the balls to slide into my dm like this just make sure to attach your most recent bank statement while you’re at it.” But before her current relationship began, John Isner and co. took it on themselves to play matchmakers.

The hunt for romance spearheaded by the Nothing Major crew

Bryan Kipp and Danielle Collins met at a Wimbledon coffee shop. And Kipp didn’t even realize at first that Collins was a tennis star, a detail she secretly enjoyed. They dated for a while, and Kipp even supported her decision to return to the tour in 2025. But as Collins shared last month on the Gay Tennis Podcast, their romance eventually came to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact reasons for their breakup haven’t been made public. Instead, she was excited to explore new possibilities. But her next chapter took an unexpected turn when former players Querrey, Isner, Sock, and Johnson decided to take the initiative.

And so they created an online form on Notion to find potential suitors for Collins. As one does.

“Oh, I thought it was so funny,” Danielle Collins admitted. “Part of this whole thing is felt like, I am living the 70s or 80s when women used to put out ads in the newspaper when they were looking for a husband. It kind of felt like that in some ways. Because I’ve been getting a ton of DMs and like applications from people and I’m like okay, I didn’t expect it to, I guess I did but, it’s been pretty hilarious and funny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the flood of messages that followed was overwhelming. “Most of them I kind of have to put off to the side. But there’s been a few that I’ve responded to, just for fun. But yeah, I’d be lying if I’d say nothing too serious has come about this. But like yeah… it’s like a needle in a haystack… There’s a lot of strange men out there. Let’s just say,” she laughed.

Through all the chaos and humor, one thing is clear: Danielle Collins is fearless, unapologetically herself, and ready to follow her heart on her own terms.