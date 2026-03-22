Danielle Collins Shares Hilarious Locker Room Story About ‘Poop’ Near Disliked Player’s Locker

Danielle Collins, balancing her role as a Tennis Channel contributor, arrived early at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Open with trademark intent. In between duties, the American recounted a chaotic moment involving her dog and a mystery rival she dislikes, leaving everyone in absolute stitches.

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Danielle Collins lit up the Tennis Channel desk in a recent “Story Time with Danielle” segment with a story from the 2024 Miami Open that no one saw coming. She began by setting the scene in a quiet locker room after hours.

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“I was in the locker room, it was after hours. You’re usually not allowed to bring your dog into the locker room, but I brought Quincy because no one was really in there,” she started. The tone was calm, but the twist came quickly.

Quincy, her labradoodle, was full of energy that day. He ran around freely and got carried away. “And Quincy basically was like running around, doing zoomies, and he was really excited, and then he decided to take a poop right next to someone’s locker that I’m not a big fan of.”

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Collins did not reveal the player’s identity. She made it clear she would not cross that line. “I’m not going to mention the name of the player. I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, of course, because I’m working on trying to be my best self, but Quincy did know.”

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She made sure to clarify one important detail. She did not leave the mess behind. “He knew the vibes were sus. I definitely cleaned it up. I’m not that much of a you-know-what. I cleaned it up, and this was never shared until now.”

Collins is known for her deep love for her pets. She owns five animals in total. Quincy is the most visible one. Even recently, at Hard Rock Stadium, she recreated a moment inspired by Taylor Swift with her dog. It was playful and instantly caught fans’ attention.

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Even while working, she keeps Quincy close. She shared behind-the-scenes clips from the venue, showing their time together. The moments felt relaxed and genuine.

That connection has influenced her tennis as well. After beating Sorana Cîrstea to win the 2024 Miami Open, she said, “I have never made the final of a tournament having my dog here. That has had a positive impact, for sure. I’m learning that my weeks are better with Mr. Q.”

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Alongside Mr. Q, the Miami Open carved out another memorable chapter as she crossed paths with a new canine companion last year that quickly caught the fans’ eye.

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Danielle Collins takes Crash home after Miami Open exit last year

Danielle Collins did not have the 2025 Miami Open she expected. She fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16. Her campaign ended earlier than planned.

But something far more unexpected happened during the tournament. After her third-round win over Rebeka Masarova, she shared a personal story. It quickly caught attention for all the right reasons.

Two days before the tournament, Collins came across an injured dog on the road. The situation was serious and urgent. She decided to step in immediately. She later learned the dog needed emergency surgery. The moment hit her emotionally. She promised to adopt him if he survived.

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After five difficult days, the dog pulled through. Collins shared the update with visible relief. She then introduced her new companion to fans.

She posted on Instagram and named him Crash. “Crash update: Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after 5 days on oxygen support. His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving. He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life.”

Her love for dogs is not new. She has shown it repeatedly over time. However, her bond with Quincy remains central to her story.

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After the 2025 Australian Open, she took the Bahamas trip she had promised. Quincy was right there with her. She posted, “This handsome man helping me make wallpaper decisions.” Then she added, “This face🥹😍.”

She has also shared moments from her travels. During a road trip to the Charleston Open last year, Quincy joined her again. The video showed him by the window as she wrote, “Off to Charleston with Mr. Q.”

Now, after her viral locker-room story, the conversation has shifted again. The moment was chaotic but unforgettable. Was it funny or too much: what do you think?