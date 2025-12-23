Danielle Collins to Miss Australian Open After Revealing Emotional Egg Freezing Decision

For months, the tennis world had been quietly waiting for Danielle Collins. She was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open. So, it’s been almost four months and still counting… After a bruising 2025 campaign ended earlier than expected, the assumption was that the fiery American would recharge, rehab, and return to the Tour with her trademark intensity at the 2026 AO. Instead, Collins chose honesty over timelines – sharing an update that reframed her absence not as a setback, but as a deeply personal choice.

In September 2025, she revealed that she was admitted to the hospital after feeling sick and staying up all hours of the night. “My back just absolutely killing me,” she shared her tough experiences through an IG post. Her persistent back issues brought down the curtains early in 2025. Currently ranked 64th in the world, Collins had a win-loss record of just 15-14, and she failed to even win a title this season. Coming to the 2026 season, it was already revealed that she’d miss the 2026 AO. But now, Collins has revealed the exact reason behind her prolonged absence in the upcoming season.

“Wanted to come on here and give everyone a little update since everyone has been asking! I’ve been taking the last few months off to recover from the back injury I had at the end of the season. I’ve also been undergoing a few egg freezing procedures 🥳🥚 It’s been one of the coolest things I’ve honestly ever done! But at the same time these hormones I have had to be on are a real b** 🤣🎢 I am so fortunate for the friends that have been helping take care of me during this time 🤍 I have one more procedure to go. With all of this, I will not be competing during the first part of the year. ”

The message was unmistakably Danielle Collins – raw, humorous, and unapologetically real. Becoming a mother was always one of her biggest goals outside of tennis. Although she confirmed she will not compete during the early part of the 2026 season, Collins has assured her fans that she’ll probably be seen in a different role during the 2026 AO. What’s it?

“But you will be seeing me in a different capacity with @tennischannel 🎤 This is all I will be sharing for now. More updates to come 😉.”

Danielle Collins’ best record at the Australian Open was reaching the final in 2022. She was then defeated by Ashleigh Barty in straight sets. In this season, she was knocked out in the third round by the eventual champion, Madison Keys. Surely Aussie fans will miss ‘Danimal’ in action in Melbourne next year. Especially after a controversial yet so entertaining outing in the same event earlier this year.

Coming to that incident, Collins didn’t hold back while addressing the fans who were booing and jeering at her during matches at the 2025 AO. “My professional career is not going to last forever so I just remind myself every day when I have that kind of stuff, they’re paying my bills. Every person that has bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me or do what they do, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins fund.”

For a player long defined by her intensity, aggression, and competitive fire, Danielle Collins’s recent update marks a quieter but no less powerful chapter. Tennis can wait. Right now, she’s choosing herself. Collins has been through a lot of tough moments (off-the-court) in the past twelve months. Let’s take a glimpse at one of them.

What forced Danielle Collins to postpone her retirement and make a comeback in 2025?

Danielle Collins was due to retire from the sport at the end of 2024 to start a family. The American had already told the world her story was nearing its final chapter. Tennis, she said, had given her everything – but it was time to listen to her body, her heart, and a dream that extended far beyond trophies and rankings. For Collins, retirement at the end of the 2024 season wasn’t about burnout or a fading competitive fire. It was about life. About family. About motherhood. But life, much like sport, doesn’t always follow the script.

What really made her rethink her decision? Well, in October 2024, she shared a heartfelt note on her IG page, and here’s what she had to say about her decision:

“While I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned. So, the Danimal story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025. Dealing with endometriosis and fertility is a massive challenge for many women and something that I am actively traversing, but I am fully confident in the team I am working with. It is just going to take a little longer than I thought.”

Behind those words was a deeply personal struggle. For an athlete whose career has been defined by resilience, the realization was sobering. Starting a family, something she had long dreamed of, wasn’t going to be as straightforward as she had hoped.

Other than that, Collins also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, something that she revealed in early 2020 after being diagnosed in late 2019. The autoimmune condition has no cure and causes the American to suffer from joint pain, swelling, and stiffness. So challenges were plenty on the way, but ‘Danimal’ has always done what she does best. Take it head-on.

Even this time, her decision to undergo egg freezing is quite a big challenge. It’s one of the most physically taxing procedures. Interestingly, procedures such as egg or embryo freezing have been included in the WTA Tour Policy since June 2025. Hence, players can now safely return to competition with a protected ranking. But when will Danielle Collins finally return to action? Only time can tell!