Danielle Collins Under Fire for Controversial Iga Swiatek Prediction at Australian Open: “Never Right About Anything”

Iga Swiatek would arrive in Melbourne knowing this fortnight could define her legacy. More so because one triumphant run at the Australian Open this year would make her one of the only 11 women in tennis history to complete the Grand Slam. Now, as the main draw begins, expectation, pressure, and history already surround her name. And the attention on Swiatek has only intensified after a surprising prediction from Danielle Collins. The X handle of Tennis Channel shared a clip where tennis pundits were sharing their pre-tournament analysis.

Sharing her stance regarding a possible early upset for a highly-ranked player, Collins shared, “Oh This is a tough one. Um, I think It’s probably no surprise to people that follow tennis, but I’m going to go with Svantech I was a little bit concerned with her performance at United Cup to back-to-back losses So I think there’s a little bit of trouble in paradise for her right now on the men’s side It’s tough. I’m not sure on the men’s side. I actually don’t think we’re gonna see a top 10 seed that gets upset in the first.”

Swiatek has, till now, won four French Opens alongside a US Open and Wimbledon. Unfortunately, the ultimate victory at the Rod Laver Arena has always remained elusive for the Polish star. Despite reaching the semis twice, the 24-year-old has failed to enter into the finals till now. Thus, as she is gearing up for 2026, the 6x Grand Slam champion is well aware of the prestigious history that awaits her. And as the talks are transforming into full-fledged noise with each passing day, Swiatek is trying to take it slow and focus one match at a time.

“Honestly, since the beginning of the year, there are many people coming to me and talking to me about it,” said Swiatek. “I’m really just focusing on day-by-day work. This is how it’s always been for me,” she further added.

Surprisingly, Swiatek also pointed out that she does not have a lot of expectations in Melbourne this time around. However, having said that, the Polish star clarified that her initial target will be to clarify in her mind how she can improve her game in the near future. And she does have reasons to sort of un-prioritize her Career Grand Slam dreams. Swiatek began her season with a mixed start. While she won the United Cup for Poland, her singles campaign looked concerning.

In the semifinals of the United Cup, Swiatek lost 6-4, 6-4 to Coco Gauff. This was the fourth consecutive occasion when Gauff won in straight sets against the former world number 1. That’s not all. She further slumped to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 defeat against the Swiss star, Belinda Bencic. Now, opening her Australian Open quest, she will take on the Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue, hoping to finally find her rhythm and get back her old form.

Amid such a narrative, Collins’ suggestion about, Swiatek’s potential vulnerability right before the opening day sparked a fierce backlash online.

Fans slam Collins for singling out Iga Swiatek in Australian Open prediction

One such fan took a blatant dig at the American tennis player. They seemingly did not like the opinion that Collins shared and the fan added, “Thankfully Collins is never right about anything.”

Another fan pointed out how Swiatek could be in trouble based on her United Cup results, yet avoids making a similar judgment about the men’s side. Even though Taylor Fritz’ performance hasn’t actually been up to the mark, as he has lost more games in the same event. “It’s so ridiculous that Taylor Fritz lost more games than Iga in the United Cup but she’s not sure about the men’s side”, the commenter shared.

One X user, although partly agreeing with Collins’ analysis, also added their own observation and mentioned how Swiatek has been consistent in her form. Their comment read, “I agree with Danielle Collins based on the fact that Iga’s last two games were losses. However, Iga is consistent against lower ranked players. It’s almost Impossible for her to lose to anyone outside of the top 10.”

One fan, on the other hand, pointed out how writing off Iga Swiatek has repeatedly backfired. They stated, “Iga was also on a heavy upset alert at Wimbledon. And then she won it with a 6-0 6-0 in the final. I would never count her out. Especially not at a Slam. She won 6 of them.” Sharing further glimpses from the history that has been carved by Swiatek, she added, “Last year she played ugly at WTA tournaments but at Slams she was good. Was her best Slam season since 2022.”

This fan, too, felt Iga was being singled out and questioned unfairly. Taking a dig at Collins, they chimed in, “she’ll be riding Iga’s coattails for the rest of her sad life to stay relevant 🥱”

Now, in Melbourne, the stakes are clear and higher than ever. Because for Swiatek, this is not just another Grand Slam, it is a chance to silence doubt and defy predictions. So, will 2026 finally make her secure the win that has been eluding her for years?