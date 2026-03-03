Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev Face Major Indian Wells Consequence Amid Missile Scare in Dubai

Fresh off a title triumph, Daniil Medvedev now finds himself in an unexpected race against time. The Russian star, along with his compatriot Andrey Rublev, remains stranded in Dubai due to ongoing airspace disruptions in the Middle East – casting doubt over their timely arrival for Indian Wells.

While fans await clarity on their travel plans, one immediate consequence has already unfolded. Medvedev and Rublev will miss Tuesday’s Eisenhower Cup exhibition at Indian Wells. The Tie Break Tens mixed doubles event – a curtain-raiser to the BNP Paribas Open – will now feature new pairings. Learner Tien steps in for Rublev to partner with Amanda Anisimova, while Alexander Bublik replaces Medvedev and teams up with Mirra Andreeva.

The reshuffle comes after regional tensions led to temporary airspace closures across parts of the Gulf, disrupting outbound travel from the UAE. Several airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, suspended operations through at least Monday afternoon, leaving multiple players stuck following the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Notably, Bublik managed to depart Dubai before restrictions intensified.

The irony is hard to ignore. Daniil Medvedev had just captured his 23rd ATP title in Dubai after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from the final with a hamstring injury. Instead of boarding a flight to California with momentum on his side, the former World No. 1, along with his family and team, entered a period of uncertainty.

Tournament organizers in Dubai have extended hotel accommodations for players, officials, and support staff by three additional days to ease the logistical burden. Meanwhile, reports suggest that some stranded players declined alternative travel routes proposed by the ATP, opting instead to wait for regular flight operations to resume.

What was ATP’s alternate proposal to stranded players like Daniil Medvedev?

As uncertainty lingers, the ATP has reportedly explored alternative travel routes, including long road journeys, to help players reach the United States in time. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the ATP convened an emergency meeting on Sunday evening to evaluate backup travel options for players trying to leave the UAE after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Two road-based alternatives were reportedly discussed: a six-hour drive to Oman, despite airport disruptions there, or a 10-hour drive to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, involving extended border crossings and potential delays. However, after reviewing the risks and logistical uncertainties, players, including Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, decided against immediate travel. For now, they remain in Dubai, with their chances of competing at the BNP Paribas Open growing increasingly uncertain.

Interestingly, reports suggest Medvedev and Rublev are considering traveling by car to Oman once conditions stabilize, though no departure has been confirmed. The ATP released a formal update, emphasizing that player welfare remains the top priority: “The ATP is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and remains in regular contact with our players, their support teams, and relevant local authorities. The health, safety, and well-being of our players, staff, and tournament personnel are our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event. They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament’s official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported.”

ATP further added, “We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organizers and security advisors. At this stage, travel arrangements remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow. We will continue to assess developments and provide updates as appropriate.”

Daniil Medvedev, who recently captured his 23rd career ATP title in Dubai, also addressed the situation in comments to Bolshe Tennis. “Here, of course, the situation is unusual, but the fact of the matter is that the airspace is closed. No one knows when we will be able to take off. It is not clear whether it will last long or not. We are just waiting to see what happens in the next hours and days.”

Having said that, the world number 11 also mentioned, “It might sound strange; I am very emotional on court, but it might have helped me to be more emotional in life at times. For me, everything is normal, let’s say natural. I received a lot of messages from friends and acquaintances. Everyone is worried, but I can say on my own behalf that everything is fine.”

For now, Daniil Medvedev and his fellow pros remain in a holding pattern, balancing safety concerns with the ticking clock ahead of Indian Wells. Whether the alternate travel routes will eventually be used, or whether flight operations resume in time, could determine if the desert swing begins without some of its biggest names.