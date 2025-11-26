Daniil Medvedev Confronts His “Ugly” Grand Slam Moment With Bold Admission

Daniil Medvedev‘s outburst during this year’s edition of the US Open against the chair umpire Greg Allensworth earned him a substantial fine. Now, two months later, Medvedev reflects on his US Open breakdown with a clearer lens, revisiting a night that blended frustration, shock, and the sting of déjà vu on a stage where he long believed he thrived.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Medvedev revisited the flashpoint on the podcast with Bolshe Tennis’ Sofya Tartakova, stressing that his anger never targeted Benjamin Bonzi but the timing of the umpire’s decision. With Bonzi firmly in control after taking the first two sets 6-3 and 7-5, the match seemed destined to end swiftly. Yet the disruption caused by a photographer stepping onto the court, and the umpire’s response, ignited Daniil Medvedev’s fury.

“Bonzi had nothing to do with it; it was the umpire. I still think, and I’m not criticizing anyone, but I think that it wasn’t the right moment to grant him the first serve. It often happens that the crowd shouts, and the photographer was off the court very quickly. I would’ve most likely made an error off that second serve and the match would’ve been over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the chaos unsettled Bonzi, allowing Medvedev to snatch the third set 7-6(5) and breathe new life into the match.

Reflecting on the incident, Medvedev admitted that the fallout “backfired against Bonzi,” even as he maintained he never encouraged the fans to turn hostile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t hype the crowd to boo him or anything like that. Deep down I’m glad I didn’t win, because it would’ve been very ugly towards him, and I wouldn’t want that. But when I’m on the court, I try to win, so I played till the end.”

The price of that eruption, however, proved steep. Reports revealed that Medvedev forfeited $42,500 in fines, a striking 38.6% of the $110,000 he earned at the tournament, after the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On top of that, Daniil Medvedev absorbed a $30,000 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and another $12,500 for damaging his racket and other equipment, pushing the total into eye-watering territory.

Later in the same interview, he opened up about how he approached making amends after the US Open shocker, revealing a defiant but self-aware commitment to learning from the chaos while refusing to let the moment define him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniil Medvedev issues apology following controversial US Open incident

When a cameraperson unexpectedly ran onto the court between Bonzi’s first and second serves, umpire Greg Allensworth opted to grant Bonzi a fresh first serve because of the disruption, a decision that lit the fuse for Daniil Medvedev’s fury.

Daniil Medvedev marched straight to the umpire’s chair, accusing Allensworth of rushing the match by saying he “wanted to leave” because he gets “paid by the match, not by the hour.” Moments later, he turned toward the camera and shouted, “Reilly Opelka was right!” and “What did Reilly Opelka say?”

“The guy (Allensworth) shouldn’t have a job or should be sidelined for about four weeks, maybe learn a thing or two,” said Reilly Opelka after receiving a code violation at the Dallas Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, recently, during the same interview with Sofya Tartakova, Medvedev revealed that he had issued private apologies to those he believed he had genuinely wronged during the explosive first-round drama. He avoided specifying names, choosing instead to keep those conversations personal.

“At US Open it was too much.. the whole situation.. I just knew that all the people who I think I had to apologize to for my behavior, I apologized to them. I won’t say who exactly it was. But I’m not one of those people who think I should apologize to the whole world.”

With the incident now behind him and the off-season underway, Daniil Medvedev turns toward 2026, a year that may prove pivotal after a disastrous 2025 Grand Slam campaign.