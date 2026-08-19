Daniil Medvedev Creates Havoc On-Court as Frustration Boils Over in Cincinnati

Fans watching a Daniil Medvedev match usually get more than just tennis. There are the quirky forehands, endless court coverage, and, on the occasional bad day, a confrontation or two thrown into the mix. And if his latest Cincinnati meltdown is anything to go by, Medvedev once again gave the crowd exactly what they have come to expect when things aren’t going his way.

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When Medvedev faced Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32, the match seemed to be going smoothly for the Russian, until it suddenly wasn’t. As the momentum began slipping away, Medvedev’s frustration started showing.

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First, he launched his racket into the LED wall behind him. The incident did have a comical element, as the Russian had not been able to get to a Nakashima serve, which hit the wall and bounced back, only to hit Medvedev in the head.

Then came a more resigned reaction. Medvedev kicked over one of the courtside microphones at the back of the court, making it clear that the frustration was starting to get the better of him. By then, the Russian was looking at a defeat, being 5-1 down in the third set. However, if one were to watch the match from the beginning, Medvedev was the better player for most of the first two sets.

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Medvedev was 3-5 down in the first set, but was able to save set points and take the set to a tiebreak and win it. However, the Russian missed three match points in the tenth game of the second set, leading 5-4 and serving at 40-0 against Nakashima. That game proved to be the turning point, as the American won the second set and then ran away with the match in the third, winning it 6-1.

Given that he missed multiple match-point opportunities, it is understandable that Medvedev was frustrated after losing the match, after all, Cincinnati hasn’t exactly been Medvedev’s happiest hunting ground. Aside from his lone title in Mason, Ohio, in 2019, the tournament has mostly brought frustrating early exits. Add Cincinnati’s punishing heat and humidity to the mix, and it’s almost the perfect recipe for bringing out Medvedev’s fiery side.

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Last year in Cincinnati, that frustration boiled over several times during his second-round clash with Adam Walton. An unforced error sent him into a rage, with Medvedev turning toward his players’ box and questioning how he was throwing the match away.

Notably, as fans have seen before, his wife Daria was among those who tried to calm him down when things started slipping away. The same dynamic surfaced just three months ago at Roland Garros, when Medvedev once again faced Walton in the first round. As the Russian began losing his cool, Daria, sitting close to the court, urged him to behave.

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Medvedev wasn’t exactly ready to take the advice, responding, “When I start finding myself on the court, I’ll start behaving.” And Medvedev’s temper has produced plenty of such moments over the years. At the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters, for instance, his frustration reached another level as he repeatedly smashed his racket during a 0-6, 0-6 loss to Matteo Berrettini. Clearly, when Medvedev’s game starts slipping, the racket sometimes pays the price.

And given how Medvedev has been struggling this season, the Russian goes into the US Open with concerns surrounding his form, which will only add pressure.

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Daniil Medvedev’s Form Remains a Concern Going Into the US Open

Despite starting the season with two titles and a runner-up finish at a Masters 1000 event, Medvedev’s recent form has been under par, and the Russian would have hoped for better results going into the US Open. The North American hard-court swing has not been great for the Russian, as he had an opening-round exit in Montreal, followed by a loss to Nakashima at the Cincinnati Open.

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What is more underwhelming about these results is that Medvedev has a good track record on hard courts, having been a former champion at Canada, Cincinnati, and the US Open. The results will also add pressure on Russia’s new coach, Andrey Golubev, who is undertaking his first-ever coaching assignment with the former World No. 1.

Given his Slam results over the last couple of seasons, Medvedev will look for a change of fortunes with a deep run in New York. Especially with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner uncertain for the last Major of the year, and Novak Djokovic struggling with physical issues, Medvedev has a decent chance of making a deep run at the US Open, given his past record at Flushing Meadows.