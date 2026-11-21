Alexander Zverev is through to the ATP Finals title match by beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0), 6-4 in Turin to set up a blockbuster final against Carlos Alcaraz. The conversation after the game was not about the quality of the game, though, but about the flatness of Medvedev’s performance.

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The first set saw no break points, with both men holding steady before a tie-break that Zverev swept 7-0. The second set held up until 4-4 when the German broke and served it away to win the match. As usual, he got 75 percent of his first serves in and 80 percent of the points behind them, and the former world No. 1 and 2020 champion at this very event, Medvedev, couldn’t generate a single break point all evening.

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The result was Zverev’s ninth win over Medvedev, narrowing a head-to-head the Russian still leads 14-9, in a rivalry that dates back to 2016 and, remarkably, had not been renewed once this season. Considering Medvedev’s form and their head-to-head history, many of the neutrals had been counting on a much tighter battle.

The match had its oddities before the grumblings started. Zverev told the chair umpire that he was distracted by the serve-clock display behind the baseline, particularly by the graphic that was flickering to the “Torino” branding as his opponent served in the final moments of the opening set. The officials did as they were asked and moved the clock up and out of his line of sight.

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Imago Rolex Paris Masters 2026 – Day Three Alexander Zverev plays his men s singles match against Lorenzo Musetti on day three of the Paris ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, on November 4, 2026. Paris France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xIbrahimxEzzatx originalFilename:ezzat-notitle261104_npZjr.jpg

Beating Medvedev earns Zverev a shot at a third ATP Finals crown, after his titles in 2018 and 2021, and the chance to cap a career-best season in which he won two Grand Slams and climbed to world No. 1 for the first time. Awaiting him is Alcaraz, the second seed and current world No. 3, chasing the one major prize still missing from his collection after falling in last year’s final, and fresh from a grueling three-set semi-final win over Ben Shelton.

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The good news for the German is that he has a real advantage over Alcaraz, one rooted in their indoor court records.

The head-to-head makes the final mouthwatering. Alcaraz leads their rivalry 7-6 and has taken their last two meetings, including an epic five-set Australian Open semi-final earlier this year, in which he fought off both Zverev and cramp, and the Cincinnati semis in 2025. Zverev’s trump card is the surface, for he has never lost to Alcaraz indoors, boasting a perfect 3-0 record on the very court that will stage the final.

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If that showpiece has the makings of a classic, plenty of those watching the semi-final were in no mood to celebrate how it was reached.

Fans underwhelmed by a flat semifinal

Much of the frustration was aimed squarely at Medvedev, with his error-strewn evening the main talking point. One viewer kept it blunt, writing that it was a “Low level from Medvedev tonight. Some easy mistakes,” a verdict that captured the mood of a fanbase expecting more from the former finalist.

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Even though the Russian had made just 15 unforced errors, which is even a lower count than the German’s 19, the errors the viewer is talking about are tactical.

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Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 30: Daniil Medvedev Vs Hugo Gaston during day 6 of the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x Copyright: xIMAGO/MediaPunchx

“Meddy had so many chances but kept playing the ball straight back at Zverev, which was never going to end well,” a similar sentiment echoed by another fan, pinpointing the passive approach that allowed the German to dictate from the baseline.

Some were willing to credit Sascha even while bemoaning his opponent.

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“Zverev gave Medvedev nothing today and made Medvedev cough up the UEs. It’s what Medvedev usually does to his opponents. The two best players are into the final. Should hopefully be a great match tomorrow,” the statement glazed the excitement of the upcoming showdown.

“Zverev tactically outplayed Medvedev today with those crucial chip returns and deep return positions. I feel for people who were sure of another Medvedev win,” another supporter backing the World No. 1, mocking the people who were favoring the Russian considering their head-to-head history.

“A boring match from Medvedev and Sasha. I hope Alcaraz wins the championship tomorrow,” one fan sighed, already looking past the semi-final to the title decider.

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The hope now is that Zverev and Alcaraz deliver the spectacle the occasion demands, turning a muted evening in Turin into a final worth staying up for.