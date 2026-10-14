Daniil Medvedev Extends Dominance as Felix Auger-Aliassime Suffers Painful Shanghai Exit

Shanghai delivered two very different outcomes on Wednesday. Daniil Medvedev kept his hopes of a deep run alive with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Felix Auger-Aliassime had to walk away from his fourth-round match against Casper Ruud before the opening set was even over. One result strengthened Medvedev’s position in the closing stretch of the season. The other left serious questions about Felix’s fitness at a crucial time in the race to the ATP Finals.

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Daniil Medvedev Continues His Dominance Over Stefanos Tsitsipas to Reach Shanghai Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev found his way past Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 6-4, 7-5 to book his place in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. The Russian controlled the match on serve and never allowed the Greek a break-point opportunity. His own chances proved enough to settle both sets, with a late break in the second bringing the contest to a close after one hour and 24 minutes.

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The victory also pushed Medvedev further ahead in their long-running rivalry. It was his 11th win against Tsitsipas in 16 meetings on the ATP Tour. According to OptaAce, “only against Alexander Zverev (14) has Medvedev claimed more wins against a single opponent at ATP level.”

Medvedev was pleased with the level he produced, particularly in the opening set. Speaking after the match, he told reporters, “I felt like I was playing very well today.”

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He added: “I put a lot of pressure on him in the first set.”

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The second set required more patience, as Tsitsipas stayed in contention until 5-5. Medvedev then broke at the decisive moment and served out the match.

Reflecting on the tighter finish, Medvedev said, “Second set different story. Very tight one. I’m happy that I managed… to get some good returns, get some good rhythm.”

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The win carries added significance because Shanghai has been a productive stop for the Russian. He lifted the trophy there in 2019 and has now reached the quarterfinals for a third consecutive year. That achievement places him alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as the only players to reach the tournament’s last eight in three straight editions.

Medvedev also has another target in sight: securing a place at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Currently eighth in the Live Race to Turin, the season-ending championship remains a major motivation as the calendar approaches its final weeks, but he knows results will decide his fate.

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“It’s just about results. If you lose first round, maybe you are not in Turin. If you make quarters every Masters of the year, you probably are in Turin,” Medvedev said after the match.

He added that he was simply trying to do his best and would be happy if he qualified. If not, he joked, “Maldives is good as well.”

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For now, Shanghai offers him another opportunity to collect valuable points. His next opponent will be Tommy Paul. And Medvedev will hope his serving and return game remain at this level as he pursues both a deep tournament run and a place in Turin.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Retires Against Casper Ruud With Suspected Knee Injury

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Shanghai campaign ended abruptly when he retired against Casper Ruud at 2-5 in the opening set.

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Felix had won two demanding three-set matches earlier in the tournament, but he could not continue in the fourth round after experiencing pain around his left knee. He received medical attention before making the decision to stop after approximately 35 minutes. The exact severity of the problem remains unclear.

The incident appeared to develop early in the match. Ruud later explained that he thought Felix had taken an awkward step near the net, although he admitted he had not seen the moment clearly because he was concentrating on the ball.

“It seemed to me that he maybe twisted his knee in the fourth game of the match,” Ruud said in his post-match press conference, as reported by Tennis365.

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He continued, “From that moment, it seemed like he was in a lot of pain, which is very unfortunate.”

Ruud added that the early retirement was difficult to watch. The Norwegian advanced to his first Shanghai Masters quarterfinal, but the circumstances offered little reason to celebrate. He and Felix have played several close matches over the years, and Ruud acknowledged the disappointment of seeing a fellow competitor leave the court injured.

“I’m very sorry for him, because it’s a big match for both of us,” Ruud said. “I know what kind of player he is, what kind of person he is; very nice person, so you don’t wish this for anybody. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

The setback comes at a particularly important point in Felix’s season. He has been chasing a place at the ATP Finals, and an injury could disrupt his remaining opportunities to collect ranking points. He currently sits 15th in the Live Race to Turin, leaving him with considerable ground to make up.

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There are also questions about his immediate schedule. Felix was expected to compete at the European Open in Brussels from October 19, followed by tournaments in Basel and Paris. His participation will now depend on the outcome of further medical checks, and no firm diagnosis was available in the reports following his withdrawal.

“I’m going home now for tests, and I hope it’s nothing serious and that I can play in the next tournament. I’m registered for Brussels, but I have to go home for examinations and find out what the next steps will be for me,” FAA said.

Ruud moves on to face Rafael Jodar in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard earned his place in the last eight with a three-set win against Botic van de Zandschulp, winning 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev Finally Understands Novak Djokovic’s Shanghai Court-Speed Warning

Medvedev’s victory over Tsitsipas gave him a firsthand experience of the court-speed difference Djokovic had described after his Shanghai exit, a claim Medvedev had initially struggled to understand.

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Medvedev had not noticed a comparable difference on Grandstand 2, where the conditions seemed to him no faster than those in Beijing. Djokovic’s comments after losing to Hubert Hurkacz therefore initially puzzled him. That changed when Medvedev stepped onto the main court for his fourth-round clash.

“First of all, super strange, the court is like three times faster than the other one,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview with Tennis TV.

He recalled his reaction to Djokovic’s assessment: “When I heard Novak after his match, and he said the court is so much faster than Beijing, I was like, ‘okay, let’s see.’”

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Medvedev then played on Grandstand 2 and remained unconvinced. “I played on Grandstand [the day after Djokovic], I was like, ‘what is he talking about?’ I mean, it’s same or even slower.”

The main court offered a different experience. During his warm-up, Medvedev realised Djokovic had a point. “And this one on the warmup, I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, it’s so fast!’” he said.

The change in conditions forced Medvedev to adjust his approach, but he believed the faster surface ultimately worked in his favour. “But that helped me, I think. I played really aggressive, I put a lot of pressure on him. I managed to beat him.”

The Russian also made clear how much he enjoys returning to the city. “I love Shanghai as a city. The road is long to the city, but I enjoy it a lot. Probably one of my favourite stops on tour, so just trying to stay as long as possible,” he said.

Medvedev added that he was pleased with his level against Tsitsipas, particularly his serve. “Served great, I think zero break points to save. So, pretty happy about it.”

Djokovic’s early departure had raised questions about Shanghai’s playing conditions. Medvedev’s experience showed that the differences between courts were significant enough to catch even an experienced player off guard. Once he adjusted, however, the faster surface became an advantage rather than a problem.