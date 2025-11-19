Daniil Medvedev Eyes Strong Comeback After Disappointing 2025 Season

2025 was brutal for Daniil Medvedev. Fines, penalties, crushing defeats…you name it, he faced it. Opening the season with the Australian Open this year ended up being one of his worst Grand Slam performances in years. And he knows he can’t afford to repeat that mistake. As the 2026 season is about to start, it seems Daniil is ready to take his revenge but in a calmer way. And to do that, he needs to get the first match of the season right.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s why the Brisbane International is at the top of his mind. Medvedev understands that the first tournament of the season sets the tone for everything that follows. “Playing Brisbane is a great way to start the year. Preparing for the Australian Open is important and having a tournament where I can prepare in the right way is important,” he said.

Last time, Daniil Medvedev played in Brisbane in 2019. At that time, he finished as runner-up to Kei Nishikori. But Brisbane isn’t just about the start; it’s also about testing himself against top competition. And there’s no shortage of that competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Daniil Medvedev, this event features Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik, Tallon Griekspoor, and former top-10 player Mikhail Youzhny. The event runs from January 4–11, with qualifying rounds on January 2–3. It’s perfectly timed as a warm-up before the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, which takes place from January 12 to February 1.

Starting in Brisbane gives Medvedev a chance to find his rhythm and head into the Australian Open ready to prove that 2026 is his year. If everything clicks, fans are in for a season full of redemption and unforgettable moments on the court. But to understand why this start is so important, it helps to look back at the struggles he faced in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniil Medvedev’s 2025 was a year of heartbreak

Undoubtedly, 2025 was a season Daniil Medvedev would rather forget because the results were some of the worst of his career. Across the four Grand Slams, he won just one match. The low point came at the US Open, where he was eliminated in the first round by Benjamin Bonzi in a match that became infamous for its controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In that match, a photographer entered the court during a peak moment while Bonzi was leading 5-4 in the third set. This caused a six-minute delay and leaving Medvedev frustrated and visibly rattled. But his reaction on the court was intense. Medvedev approached the umpire to complain, yelled at him, whipped the crowd into a frenzy, and even smashed his racket.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Daniil Medvedev shouted. Despite taking the third and fourth sets, Bonzi eventually won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4. The outburst earned Medvedev a fine of $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse. And it also pushed him out of the world top 10 for the first time in more than six years.

Earlier in the season, he had also been fined at the Australian Open for racket-smashing and missing media duties. But it wasn’t all bad news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniil Medvedev ended an 882-day title drought by winning the Almaty Open in October. Despite making many unforced errors early on, he stayed mentally strong and served aggressively in the decider. The victory also gave him a boost in the ATP Finals “Race to Turin” standings, even though he ultimately failed to qualify for the ATP Finals this season.

Daniil Medvedev openly admitted after the US Open, “I’m playing bad and in important moments, even worse … Everything … I just need to play better.” While the Grand Slam results were disappointing, the Almaty Open title proved he still had the talent. With lessons learned and a renewed focus, fans can hope that 2026 will be a year of redemption and memorable tennis from the Russian star.