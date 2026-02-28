Daniil Medvedev Gets Unexpected Edge as Tallon Griekspoor Makes Concerning Confession in Dubai

The 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final sets the stage for a gripping duel between third seed Daniil Medvedev and Tallon Griekspoor. It marks Medvedev’s 42nd career final and second of the season after his Brisbane triumph, while Griekspoor steps into just his sixth title clash and first this year. Yet, even before the showdown begins, does Medvedev already hold the psychological edge?

After defeating World No. 18 Andrey Rublev in the Dubai semifinals, Dutch star Tallon Griekspoor opened up about his injury concerns. He admitted the match was physically demanding. He revealed the moment things went wrong.

“Obviously hurted myself at 5-All in the first set. Played an unbelievable game after to break somehow. Yeah, served extremely well in the second set to give myself a chance to stay in the match.”

Both players started strong on serve. Neither man allowed a break point in the early stages. The tension kept building with every hold.

In the ninth game, Rublev applied pressure. Griekspoor missed a winner and faced a 30-0 deficit. But he responded with four consecutive aces to escape trouble.

Rublev kept pushing. In the 11th game, he earned the first break point of the match. Griekspoor saved it but then double-faulted, while signaling to his physio about discomfort.

Despite visible hamstring pain, Griekspoor fought hard. He fired his tenth and eleventh aces to secure the game. His resilience kept him alive in the set.

After a medical time-out, Griekspoor raised his level. He created his first break opportunity and converted it. He claimed the opening set 7-5.

He received more treatment during the set break. Rublev attacked immediately in the second set and forced three break points at 40-0. Griekspoor saved them all with powerful serving.

Rublev dominated behind his first serve, landing every one of his 24 first serves and maintaining an 80 percent first-serve rate. Still, he could not find a break. The set moved into a tense tiebreak.

Rublev struck first with a mini-break and earned set points. But a huge return shifted momentum. Griekspoor surged through the final points to reach his first ATP Tour final since Mallorca 2025.

Now, ahead of the title clash with Daniil Medvedev, the Russian appears to hold a slight edge.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Tallon Griekspoor Head-to-Head

Daniil Medvedev has shown outstanding form in Dubai. The third seed has not dropped a single set in four matches. He has looked sharp and fully in control.

He opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Juncheng Shang. Then he defeated three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3. Both wins were commanding.

In the quarterfinals, Medvedev crushed Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-1. He then faced top seed Félix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. The Russian delivered another masterclass, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Tallon Griekspoor also began well. He beat Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. It was a solid and routine victory.

After that, Griekspoor defeated three seeded players in a row. He overcame second seed Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4). Then he beat sixth seed Jakub Menšík 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

He later defeated Andrey Rublev in three tough sets. The two finalists have met once before. That match came at this same event last year, where Griekspoor won 2-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Both players have protected their serve well. Medvedev has been broken only twice in four matches. Griekspoor has lost serve just once.

However, Griekspoor is dealing with physical concerns. His condition could affect his performance. That may make it harder for him to overcome Medvedev in the final.