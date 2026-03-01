Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune & Others Caught in Chaos as Dubai Flights Suspended Amid Missile Scare

Renewed turmoil has gripped the Middle East after joint US–Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28 triggered swift retaliation from Tehran, with missiles and drones launched toward the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Air-defence systems roared into action as authorities tightened security and adjusted regional airspace. As the crisis intensified, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and several others were stranded after Dubai suspended flights amid a missile scare.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Holger Rune suffered a serious Achilles injury during his semifinal at the 2025 Stockholm Open. After that setback, he traveled to Qatar for rehabilitation. He chose the renowned Aspetar clinic to speed up his recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rune remains in Doha with his team and family. The 22-year-old shared a brief update on X. He wrote, “Doha today. We are all safe.”

His mother, Aneke Rune, also spoke about the situation. She described what they experienced during the recent attacks. Her comments were shared with Danish outlet BT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a bit wild. There have been four missile attacks over us today. They have all been intercepted. Most of it sounds like bombs or thunder… We could see the white stripes in the sky and the subsequent detonation, which turned into a cloud on the otherwise beautiful blue sky,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite the tension, she said they feel relatively secure. She confirmed they are scheduled to fly to Los Angeles tomorrow. However, uncertainty remains about flights departing from Doha.

“We feel reasonably safe. We have a flight tomorrow to Los Angeles, but I don’t know if any planes are leaving Doha anytime soon. We are packing as planned and we’ll see. We just have to go out on the balcony to get the latest news,” she added. Updates were also shared on Rune’s fan page’s Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a representative for Daniil Medvedev confirmed efforts are underway to get him out of the region. The two-time Dubai Tennis Championships winner is also affected by the disruptions. Travel complications have created uncertainty around player movements.

The situation comes just before the Indian Wells Masters begins in California next week. Medvedev has received a bye into the second round. He will not compete until Friday or Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That timing offers him some breathing room. Still, interrupted travel could affect his preparation. The Masters 1000 event demands sharp physical and mental readiness.

Rune and Medvedev are not alone. Several other players in the Middle East have shared updates during this crisis. They continue monitoring developments while planning their departures carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Bublik shares update amid escalating Middle East conflict

Alexander Bublik ended his singles campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a Round of 16 loss to Tallon Griekspoor. Soon after, he reflected on the tense travel situation. His comments surfaced through a recent r/tennis Reddit post.

He described the uncertainty surrounding his flight. “We were flying out of Dubai, thinking, ‘God willing, we’ll have a peaceful flight.’ We had just left Iranian airspace when I opened the news, and saw this.” His words captured the anxiety many travelers felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Bublik, British player Finn Bass also faced travel trouble. He competes on the ATP Challenger Tour and the International Tennis Federation Tour. His journey to Dubai turned chaotic.

Bass experienced a delay of more than three hours. Eventually, the flight was cancelled. He shared his frustration on Instagram.

Posting a photo from inside the aircraft, he wrote, “Flight cancelled, been stuck on plane for 3.5 hours.” The message reflected growing uncertainty for players in transit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dubai Media Office also issued an official statement on X. They confirmed widespread disruption at the city’s airports.

“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.” The statement made the suspension clear.

They added, “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation.”

With several players now stranded, fans are expressing concern. Many hope the escalation does not directly impact the athletes. As tensions intensify in the Middle East, uncertainty continues to loom over travel plans.