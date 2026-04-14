Daniil Medvedev Pays Heavy Price for His Shocking 40-Second Monte Carlo Outburst

Daniil Medvedev has long struggled on clay, once calling it “like a dog in the dirt,” yet he opened strongly at Monte Carlo, pushing Matteo Berrettini under early pressure. Then everything collapsed as he spiraled into a shocking 6-0, 6-0 defeat, the first of his career, exposing a brutal unraveling. His temper snapped again during the double bagel loss, and now the fallout extends beyond the court into a costly financial consequence.

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ATP Tour fined Daniil Medvedev $7,000 (€6000) for unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss. The penalty came after he smashed his racquet repeatedly in frustration for around one minute.

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The incident occurred during his match against the Italian. Medvedev struck his racket seven times, completely losing control as the match slipped away. The contest itself was painfully one-sided. Medvedev lost in just 49 minutes, unable to find any rhythm or resistance against the Italian.

Currently ranked No. 10, Medvedev received a formal code violation. The chair umpire issued it early in the second set, responding to his visible outburst. Despite the defeat, he still walked away with earnings. Medvedev collected $50,000 (€45,520) in prize money from the Monte Carlo tournament.

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The frustration had been building before the explosion. After dumping a forehand into the net, he dropped his opening service game of the second set and fell behind 2-0.

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That moment triggered the outburst. He slammed his racket near the baseline, then picked it up and hurled it toward a tarp at the back of the court.

But he did not stop there. Medvedev repeatedly smashed the frame until it was so damaged that he could force it into a courtside trash can, while the crowd reacted with sarcastic cheers.

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This is not the first time Daniil Medvedev has faced penalties for his behavior on court. His recent fine only adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues.

At the US Open last year, Medvedev was fined $42,500 after a chaotic first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi. The incident quickly became one of the tournament’s most talked-about moments.

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The fines were split into two parts under the Grand Slam rulebook. He received $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional $12,500 for racket abuse. Medvedev found himself in a tense situation late in the match. Bonzi held a match point when an unexpected interruption changed the flow.

A cameraperson ran onto the court between Bonzi’s first and second serves. Umpire Greg Allensworth allowed Bonzi to replay the first serve due to the disruption.

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That decision angered Medvedev immediately. He approached the umpire’s chair and argued that Allensworth “wanted to leave” because he gets “paid by the match, not by the hour.”

His frustration did not stop there. Turning toward the camera, Medvedev shouted: “Reilly Opelka was right!” and “What did Reilly Opelka say?”

Those comments referenced Reilly Opelka’s earlier criticism. Opelka had said in February: “The guy (Allensworth) shouldn’t have a job or should be sidelined for about four weeks, maybe learn a thing or two,” after a separate incident at the Dallas Open.

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Medvedev then escalated the situation with the crowd. He gestured for noise, and the spectators responded by booing loudly during the confrontation and long after it ended.

The disruption lasted six minutes. Bonzi struggled to serve through the noise, stepping back multiple times as the atmosphere turned chaotic around him.

When play finally resumed, Bonzi lost that match point but ultimately won in five sets. After the match, Medvedev smashed several rackets and later said, “The crowd did what they did without me asking them too much, and it was fun to witness,” while Bonzi remarked, “Daniil started it. He put oil on the fire.”

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And Daniil Medvedev had already faced one of his heaviest penalties at the Australian Open, further compounding his struggles on tour.

Daniil Medvedev hit with staggering $76,000 fine after Australian Open outbursts

Last year, Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $76,000 for his outbursts involving a camera and repeated racket smashing during the first two rounds of the Australian Open.

The fines were officially published two days after his surprising second-round exit. That early departure only amplified the attention around his actions during the tournament.

The 2021 US Open champion’s frustration first erupted in the opening round. During a tough five-set win over Kasidit Samrej, who was ranked 418th, Medvedev repeatedly smashed a small camera attached to the net.

That incident alone cost him $10,000. It was an early sign that his composure was already under strain despite progressing in the draw.

In the second round, things escalated further. Facing American qualifier Learner Tien, Medvedev showed similar frustration and was even penalized a point during the match.

His second-round violations resulted in a much heavier fine of $66,000. The scale of the penalty reflected the severity and repetition of his conduct.

At one point, after falling behind 4-3 in the second set when Tien landed a precise lob on the baseline, Medvedev threw his racket toward the sideline. It skidded across the court until it struck an advertising panel near his bench, adding to the spectacle.

His anger continued in multiple moments. He hit a ball against the back wall, knocked over a camera behind the baseline, punched his racket bag, and protested two consecutive foot-fault calls that led to a double fault in the tiebreak.

Now, after another fine at the Monte Carlo Masters, fans are hoping he can reset mentally and rediscover his rhythm on clay this season.