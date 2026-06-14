Daniil Medvedev Pays the Price for Brutal Scheduling as Grass Swing Starts With a Loss

The transition from clay to grass remains one of tennis’ toughest tests, demanding players quickly reshape their games for the sport’s most unpredictable surface. With Roland Garros 2026 concluding on June 7, competitors have just 22 days to fine-tune their preparations through crucial lead-up events before SW19 arrives. And that relentless turnaround along with rain delays in Europe has already claimed its first casualty, as Daniil Medvedev found himself blindsided by brutal scheduling that cost him a place in an ATP 250 semifinal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniil Medvedev’s campaign at the Libema Open came to an abrupt end after an exhausting day that tested both his form and fitness. At first, following the resumption of a rain-suspended contest, Medvedev defeated Marin Čilić in the QF. He secured a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory to book his place in the semis in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the turnaround proved too demanding. Later on the same day, Medvedev returned to court to face Kamil Majchrzak where the Pole produced an impressive display and claimed a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory. The defeat ended Medvedev’s hopes of reaching the final of the ATP 250 event.

Even before the SF, Medvedev had already endured a physically taxing schedule. Friday marked his second appearance on court that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3rd seed had earlier completed a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(8) win over 17-year-old Dutch pro Thijs Boogaard. Their match had been suspended a day before midway through the second set because of heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 30-year-old Pole, the win represented another major milestone in an unforgettable week. The former world No. 53 edged a closely contested opening set through the tie-break against the Russian. He then dominated the second set, dropping just one game to seal the biggest victory run of his career in style.

It was also his 2nd triumph over a top-10 opponent during the tournament. A day earlier, he had defeated Canadian top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-3 in the QF. That result had already highlighted the confidence and momentum he carried into the SF.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while Medvedev struggled with the challenge of playing twice in a single day due to rain disruption, Emma Raducanu handled a similar situation brilliantly at the HSBC Championship. The British star went two-for-two on Saturday at Queen’s Club.

The former US Open winner first defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets to reach the SF. The 23-year-old then returned to Andy Murray Arena and beat No. 6 seed Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 31 minutes to reach her first final on home soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Medvedev’s run in the ATP 250 event ended in disappointment, his recent performances have not gone unnoticed. Former professionals have acknowledged his current form and believe the Russian could still produce a deep run at Wimbledon.

Sam Querrey predicts Daniil Medvedev will reach SW19 semifinals

The former world No. 1 has enjoyed moments of success on grass courts, although consistency has often escaped him. The Russian’s only title on the surface came in 2021 at the Mallorca Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

That triumph came against the American ace Sam Querrey in the final. Since then, the 30-year-old has reached 3 additional grass-court finals. He lost to Tim Van Rijthoven in Rosmalen in 2022. Later that same season 4 years ago, Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in the Halle final, while Alexander Bublik denied him another title in Halle in 2025.

Medvedev’s Wimbledon record has followed a similar pattern of highs and lows over the years. Medvedev reached the SW19 SF in both 2023 and 2024. However, his campaign last year ended in shocking fashion with a straight-sets defeat in the opening round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into The Championships this year, Medvedev will undoubtedly be eager to make amends. Still, there is work to be done before the grass-court major begins.

And during a recent episode of “Nothing Major Podcast,” Sam Querrey, John Isner, and Steve Johnson discussed which players they would “buy or sell” on grass this season.

The 38-year-old made it clear that Medvedev was the player he believed in most. “Give me [Daniil] Medvedev,” Querrey said. “He’s been streaky; he’s been good at times. He hit like an all-time low at Roland Garros, losing to [Adam] Walton, who was ranked 900 in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Querrey later explained, “But he’s going to bounce back. Give me Meddy to win a warm-up tournament on grass and then pop like a semi at Wimbledon, that’s kind of what I’m expecting from him.”

With former pros now backing the Russian, the question remains: can Medvedev dig deep and produce another significant SW19 run at the very venue where he suffered a painful first-round exit just a year ago?