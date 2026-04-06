Daniil Medvedev’s Ex-Coach Abruptly Leaves 20-Year-Old American’s Team Amid Ongoing Split Trend

After eight years and 20 titles, the split between Daniil Medvedev and Gilles Cervara stunned fans when it surfaced last August. The narrative briefly brightened as Cervara joined rising American Nishesh Basavareddy at the start of 2025. Yet in a sudden twist, the Frenchman walked away after just four months, adding to tennis’s growing coaching shake-up.

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Gilles Cervara recently confirmed that he has ended his partnership with Nishesh Basavareddy in an Instagram post.

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“Nishesh, it is not with pleasure that I have decided to end my mission with you. There is nothing ‘wrong’ or ‘against you’, it is simply an important factor for me that explains this decision. Nonetheless, I sincerely wish you continued growth and improvement for the best in your young career, and I am sure you will,” he added.

Later, he also thanked his teammate Chris, adding, “Thanks for your expertise and our work together.” His words highlighted the effort behind the scenes.

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Cervara admitted that the partnership ended sooner than expected. He pointed to challenges that can arise in professional relationships. “Unfortunately, it has been short, but there are things you can’t control with relationships,” he added. This statement raised questions about what may have gone wrong.

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The partnership had only begun in December 2025. It started at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. There has been no official response yet from Basavareddy. Still, the split adds to a growing list of coaching changes. These shifts are becoming more frequent across the tour.

For example, Iga Swiatek made a major move after the Sunshine Swing. She ended her partnership with Wim Fissette and quickly brought in Francisco Roig. Training clips of her working on clay with Roig and even Rafael Nadal created strong reactions among fans.

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However, that move also sparked controversy. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was surprised by the development. He had his own coaching changes earlier in the year.

After splitting with Emmanuel Planque, Perricard worked briefly with Philippe Dehaes. He then entered into a partnership with Roig. That arrangement did not last.

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According to Perricard, the communication around the split was disappointing. He revealed that he was not informed directly. The situation left him frustrated.

“He (Roig) didn’t inform me directly. I thought I could trust his word. To throw all that away so quickly, it’s a shame. It’s a ruthless world. I’d never seen that before,” Mpetshi Perricard later added.

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These incidents highlight a broader trend. Coaching relationships on the tour are becoming more unstable. Sudden changes are no longer rare. Similar surprising splits have occurred in the past. They have repeatedly left fans shocked and questioning the dynamics behind the scenes.

Emma Raducanu parts ways with Francis Roig after six months

Last year, Emma Raducanu announced her split from coach Francis Roig. The partnership lasted only six months. It ended quickly after a disappointing result. Roig had joined Raducanu the previous summer. He brought experience from working with Rafael Nadal. Expectations were high from the start.

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However, things did not go as planned. Raducanu suffered a 7-6 (3), 6-2 loss to Anastasia Popova at the Australian Open. After that defeat, the pair decided to part ways.

Another surprising split came in 2024. Jessica Pegula ended her five-year partnership with David Witt. The timing shocked many. This decision followed her early exit at the Australian Open. She lost in the second round to Clara Burel. She also withdrew from doubles, where she was partnering Coco Gauff.

Witt later shared his reaction to the split. He made it clear that he did not expect it. The emotional impact was evident. “It was a total surprise to me. Never saw it coming. We’ve had a great friendship for five years, so it’s very tough,” Witt later added.

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Even earlier, one of the most shocking splits came in 2015 when Victoria Azarenka parted ways with her longtime coach Sam Sumyk. The breakup came abruptly from her perspective.

During their five years together, Azarenka achieved major success. She won two Grand Slam titles and reached world No. 1. Later, injuries and personal issues affected her form.

She also spoke about the split afterward. Her reaction reflected both gratitude and surprise. “I never will forget what we achieved together and always will be grateful, but yeah, it was a bit surprising for me,” Azarenka said in a telephone interview.

Now, recent changes continue to add to this pattern. The situations involving Iga Swiatek and Roig, along with Basavareddy and Cervara, show the trend is ongoing. The tennis world is now questioning when these constant coaching changes will finally slow down.