Daniil Medvedev’s Ex-Coach Joins Nishesh Basavareddy’s Team After Sensational Split

“When people disperse, it can’t be just one reason; there must be many,” Daniil Medvedev said during the Asian swing after calling off his eight-year partnership with coach Gilles Cervara. The breakup raised eyebrows across the tennis world, considering everything the duo had accomplished together. Since then, Medvedev has been working with Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke. And so did his 44-year-old coach, who has since turned the page and found a new mentee.

That new mentee is American Nishesh Basavareddy, who opened his 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF campaign with a hard-fought four-set win over Dino Prizmic on Wednesday in Jeddah.

“I feel great,” the 20-year-old said afterward. “Getting the first win in a round-robin is huge and trying to win in as few sets as possible is good, so I am pleased to get it done in four.”

And with Cervara now in his box for the first time, the 20-year-old already delivered, picking up his first tour-level win since Hangzhou in mid-September.

Just hours ago, Tennis TV jumped on X to share a clip of Gilles Cervara seated in the stands, closely watching his new mentee in action. The post was captioned “Team Basavareddy 🧠” and came with the announcement that “Daniil Medvedev’s long-time coach Gilles Cervara joins the young American’s corner,” a move that quickly caught the attention of fans.

The partnership signals a fresh challenge for both sides. For Cervara, it marks a return to the grind of developing a rising talent from the ground up. And for Basavareddy, it’s an opportunity to fast-track his growth under the guidance of a coach who’s already helped chart a path to the very top of the sport.