Daniil Medvedev Shares Dramatic Border Escape Story After Leaving Dubai With Andrey Rublev

Early fears suggested Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Karen Khachanov could miss the Indian Wells Open after being stranded in the Middle East during the Dubai Tennis Championships. Tensions escalated when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliation across regional bases. However, once he arrived at Indian Wells and resumed practice, Medvedev finally addressed his dramatic border escape with fellow countryman Rublev.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Daniil Medvedev recently spoke with Sofya Tartakova of Bolshe about the unusual travel experience. When asked about the route he took to reach Indian Wells, Medvedev explained the long drive that began the journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We arrived in Oman by car. Someone was lucky to get there in 4 hours and 30 minutes, someone drove for nine hours, and we drove for seven hours.”

The trip was not smooth for everyone involved. Medvedev revealed that their driver suddenly realized he could not find his passport at the border crossing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our driver couldn’t find his passport. We were the only ones who crossed the border, turned around, and came back to the UAE. He found his passport in the parking lot, and we drove to Oman. Stayed there for a night, the next day we flew to Istanbul, spent the night in a hotel, and flew to Los Angeles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Medvedev described the journey as something straight out of a movie. The unusual route and the tense circumstances made the experience unforgettable for the players.

“If you tell [the path] in all the details, then, of course, it is unusual. You feel like you’re in a Hollywood movie: crossing the border with other people, visiting Oman for the first time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained that he traveled with fellow Russian players. Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were part of the journey.

“We arrived in Oman [with Karen and Andrey] separately, and flew to Istanbul and Los Angeles together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the uncertain travel period, the players closely monitored flight routes online. They were constantly checking for possible ways to leave the region safely.

“Of course, we watched FlightRadar a lot to understand where the planes were flying from. It was one of the most popular websites, I suppose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation had become tense in Dubai as several players were temporarily stuck. Reports suggested that alternative travel plans included a six-hour drive to Oman or a ten-hour drive to Riyadh.

Eventually, Medvedev and two other players chose to travel to Oman to catch a special flight. The difficult journey helped them finally reach the United States for the tournament.

Medvedev has already withdrawn from the mixed doubles event but will compete in singles. The 11th seed will face either Alejandro Tabilo or Rafael Jodar in his opening match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Rublev is scheduled to play against Gabriel Diallo. Khachanov has also arrived at Indian Wells after sharing his own experience of the chaotic situation in Dubai.

Karen Khachanov relieved after tense trip to Indian Wells

More than 40 tennis players were recently stuck in Dubai with their families because of rising geopolitical tensions affecting the United Arab Emirates. The conflict created travel uncertainty and forced players to wait for several days before finding a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after reaching Los Angeles, Khachanov shared his relief on social media. He explained how uncertain the situation had been while staying in Dubai with his family.

“Hello everyone! Overall, everything is fine for me, thank God. We were in Dubai with my family and couldn’t leave in time before everything started. So we just spent time at home, with family.”

Khachanov said the situation created confusion about what to do next. Players were unsure whether travel routes would reopen or remain closed.

“To be honest, we were a bit uncertain because we didn’t know what would open or not, what to do, what plan to adopt, whether to go out or stay in, train or not.”

Despite the uncertainty, he tried to maintain his routine. Khachanov said he continued to train lightly while waiting for travel opportunities.

“But I went to the gym, tried to stay in shape, and we simply waited to see what options would present themselves.”

Eventually, the players found a route out through Oman. From there, they boarded flights that helped them continue their journey.

“Finally, yesterday we managed to fly from Oman to Istanbul, and now we’re heading to Los Angeles this morning. That’s how it went, thank God. We’re still going to try to play Indian Wells.”

Several players already at Indian Wells also reacted to the tense situation. They shared their support for those who were stranded or still trying to leave Dubai.

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that the sudden escalation surprised many players. The Spanish star noted that several of them had recently competed in the region.

“It was surprising, because a couple of days or one week before we were all playing there, and all of a sudden everything happened,” Alcaraz said.

He also said the situation created concern among players on tour. “Seeing a few players stuck there, couldn’t travel at all, it’s been a little bit worrying, at least for me.”

Even though Medvedev, Rublev, and Khachanov have now reached the United States, several players and officials are still dealing with travel difficulties. The situation continues to create tension across the global tennis community.