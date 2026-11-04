Daniil Medvedev Sits Down Mid-Match, Gets Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty and Crashes Out of Paris Masters

It is pretty clear that Daniil Medvedev is not a crowd favorite almost anywhere in the world. Over the years, the Russian hasn’t hesitated to mock the crowd, and his aggressive on-court behavior has resulted in people booing him on numerous occasions. A similar story occurred at the Paris Masters, as Medvedev was at it again with his questionable behavior during the Round of 32 clash against Ignacio Buse, and the crowd wasn’t pleased at all.

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Buse won the first set 6-4, and his performance remained solid in the second as well. As the Peruvian was serving at 4-4, Medvedev lost the opening point of the game and swiped the court with his racket in frustration. It wasn’t the first time he had done it, so chair umpire Adel Nour gave him a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. No one could have predicted Medvedev’s next move. He walked towards his bench, packed up his racket, and stopped playing. A string of boos ran across the court as supervisor Cedric Mourier was called in.

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“I [gave him] a code violation because Daniil hit the racket here, like scratch on court, and it happened here again,” Nour was heard telling Mourier. “And the last time, he made it inside the centre line, so I gave him unsportsmanlike conduct. He is not happy with this.”

Medvedev had a long chat with Mourier before he turned his attention to Nour. “How many times [did I hit the court]?” he asked the chair umpire. “Almost like five,” he replied. Medvedev didn’t agree with this and continued arguing with Nour.

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“Five? What if it’s not five? You say sorry after the match if it’s not five?” he asked. Nour pointed out that there were two scratches on the court and they were made because Medvedev swiped his racket on it. But this only made the 30-year-old even more aggressive towards the chair umpire. “Two? You just said five. Five times. Five times. You give me your word that it’s five times? Approximately?” he argued.

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Daniil Medvedev reacts in the Men s Singles Semifinal match against Learner Tien of the United States on day 9 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 30, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111594227034

As the crowd continued to boo, Medvedev finally stopped before returning to the baseline and resuming the match. While Buse held his serve, the World No. 5 faltered big time and had his serve broken in the all-important game. Buse triumphed 6-4, 6-4 in what was his first tour-level meeting with Medvedev.

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The Russian didn’t shake hands with Nour after the match and didn’t waste any time in exiting the court. He subsequently withdrew from the doubles draw after the defeat. Medvedev had formed a pair alongside Alexander Erler for the event, but now their clash against Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz won’t be going ahead. While he has already secured a spot in the ATP Finals next week, the defeat to Buse can be a major hit to morale.

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Coming back, this wasn’t the first time that Medvedev had a controversial moment in Paris this year. His frustration had boiled over earlier at the French Open when he took on Adam Walton in the first round and lost in five sets.

Daniil Medvedev was rattled by the hot conditions in Paris at the French Open

Medvedev had a terrible start to the match against Walton and lost the first set in just 33 minutes. He appeared to be very uncomfortable under the Parisian heat and was heard repeatedly complaining about it.

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He was so frustrated due to the weather that even his wife, Daria Medvedeva, tried to calm him down from the stands. The two had an interesting exchange, but it resulted in Medvedev becoming even more aggressive.

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“It’s hot for everyone. We’re all suffering from it. You have to behave!” she was heard saying. But Medvedev wasn’t too pleased with his wife’s comments and replied, “When I start finding the court, I’ll start to behave.”

He did go on to win the second set, but Walton fought back brilliantly and took the third in one-sided fashion. Medvedev forced a decider by clinching the fourth set, but his steam ran out in the fifth as Walton claimed arguably the most impressive win of his career. The Australian triumphed 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 after three hours and 22 minutes.