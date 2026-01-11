Daniil Medvedev Takes Cheeky Swipe at ATP After Yet Another Title Run

The 2025 season was a rough one for Daniil Medvedev. Fines, penalties, and tough losses piled up, making it one of the most frustrating stretches of his career. But the former world No. 1 flipped the script to open the 2026 season, taking down Brandon Nakashima at the ATP 250 Brisbane, and then followed it up with a hilarious jab at the ATP.

True to his personality, Medvedev leaned into the moment. With the Brisbane victory, the 29-year-old captured his 22nd ATP title in a 22nd different city, while also becoming the third active player to reach 20 hard-court titles.

After his 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) win in 96 minutes at Pat Rafter Arena, Medvedev took to X and wrote, “Dear @atptour …..can you please add more cities? I am running out….😂😉.” Judging by his current form, though, he may not be running out anytime soon.

On court, Medvedev was firmly in control. He broke Nakashima twice in a dominant opening set and looked poised for a straightforward finish. While the 24-year-old American pushed back in the second set and forced a tiebreak, Medvedev quickly slammed the door, racing out to a 5-0 lead and closing out the match with authority.

Ultimately, the Russian world No. 13 delivered a composed and efficient performance, dropping his serve just once throughout the match. Medvedev finished with 24 winners against 23 unforced errors, while keeping mistakes in check as he closed out the win.

Afterward, Daniil Medvedev was quick to credit Brandon Nakashima for pushing him late in the contest. “I started pretty strong but then Brandon found his way back, saved some match points then almost got it to a third set,” he said, acknowledging how close the match came to turning despite his early control.

As the Australian Open looms, with the year’s first Grand Slam set to begin in Melbourne next Sunday, January 18, Medvedev expressed satisfaction with how his season has started, while also reflecting on unfinished business in Brisbane. He recalled reaching the final there in 2019 and his long-held desire to return and win the title.

“I said then that I would try and come back and win it. I came back seven or eight years later and I’m happy to hold the trophy,” Medvedev said. And after a second-round exit at last year’s Australian Open, the Russian has a genuine opportunity to make up ground with a strong run in Melbourne.

But what sparked the shift in his campaign and allowed him to open the year with such a convincing performance? It appears Medvedev himself already has an answer to that question.

Coaching change sparks revival for Daniil Medvedev

Winning the ATP 250 Brisbane in 2026 highlighted Daniil Medvedev’s steady improvement since the end of last season and firmly put him back in the conversation as a title contender for the Australian Open. It’s a tournament where the Russian has reached the final three times, and this victory reinforced the belief that his game is trending in the right direction.

So when asked what had changed in his tennis and mindset since late 2025, Medvedev pointed to his coaching switch after parting ways with longtime coach Gilles Cervara last year.

He explained, “Honestly, I believe that the change of coach has benefited me. I don’t mean to say that everything is because of that, but last year was quite turbulent for me. Now I see myself playing well and I am eager to compete in a Grand Slam with my new team.”

Working with Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke, Medvedev emphasized that the adjustments have been subtle rather than dramatic. The focus has been on fine-tuning areas like his serve and net play, while continuing to polish the small details in his overall game.

He also noted that, “The playing conditions in Australia suit me well. We are refining small details, and things are going well. I just trust that the court and balls at the Open de Australia are like those this week in Brisbane.”

Now, looking ahead to the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev sounded optimistic about his form. He pointed out that in six of his last seven tournaments, he has reached at least the quarterfinals and claimed two titles, evidence that his confidence is high. When he’s playing at his best, he believes very few players can stop him.

Regardless, capping off an impressive week, Medvedev also made history at the Brisbane International by becoming the first top seed to win the title since Roger Federer. So, do you think Daniil Medvedev can carry this form into the Australian Open and put together another strong run in Melbourne?