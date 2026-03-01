Daniil Medvedev Wins ATP Dubai Without Playing as Opponent Withdraws Last Minute Due to Injury

The worst-case scenario has officially played out, as there will be no final at the 2026 edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The championship clash between Daniil Medvedev and Tallon Griekspoor, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, was called off after Griekspoor withdrew, abruptly ending what was supposed to be a highly anticipated showdown.

The news broke just hours before match time.

“Not the way he would have wanted to win it 🙏 Griekspoor is forced to pull out of the 2026 #DDFTennis final, ensuring @DaniilMedwed wins his first repeated title in Dubai,” Tennis News shared the update on X.

But why did the 29-year-old withdraw despite starting the Dubai Tennis Championships with a huge bang?

As it turns out, Griekspoor was battling a left hamstring injury. He first felt discomfort at the end of the opening set in his semifinal against Andrey Rublev, and took a medical timeout after experiencing pain while serving.

Still, he pushed through, even saving two set points against the 2022 champion before edging a tense tiebreak 8-6 to seal his spot in the final. But in the end, the injury proved too much.

After suffering the issue during that match, Griekspoor ultimately decided he couldn’t compete in the final. That decision meant Daniil Medvedev was crowned champion for the second time at the Dubai Tennis Championships, adding another trophy to his collection.

You see, the Dutch pro who turned pro back in 2015 was all set to face Daniil Medvedev, who had entered the final as the clear favorite after a standout win over top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. But the injury proved to be a heartbreaking twist for the Dutchman, who had been chasing his first ATP 500 crown and fourth ATP title overall.

Even so, Daniil Medvedev made it clear he took no joy in winning that way. Shortly after the withdrawal was confirmed, the 30-year-old took to X to share a message.

“Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for @Griekii is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Regardless, with this victory, he secured his 23rd career title and, for the first time, won multiple titles in the same city, ending a strange streak that had followed him for years. The Russian now heads to California for Indian Wells next month, the first Masters 1000 event of the Sunshine Swing.

BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Daniil Medvedev reacts in the Men s Singles Semifinal match against Learner Tien of the United States on day 9 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 30, 2025 in Beijing, China.

As the season heats up, he’ll be aiming to build momentum, add more silverware, and push his way back into the world’s top 10 rankings.

Daniil Medvedev opens up after circumstances deny him an on-court finale

After lifting the trophy, Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on what may have happened to Tallon Griekspoor overnight. He explained that injuries can be unpredictable. Sometimes they improve by morning, and a player can compete, even through some pain. Other times, they get worse. From his perspective, it seems that’s what happened.

“I can’t do anything about it,” he told Punto de Break, while emphasizing that he felt he had a great tournament overall. “I played incredibly all week, so I was very eager to reach the final and try to play even better.”

In fact, he said he would treat that performance as his personal final. That mindset allowed him to feel satisfied with the title, even without stepping onto the court for the championship match.

He also reflected on how quickly things can change in tennis. One week, a player may struggle to find rhythm. The next, everything clicks. Medvedev said he hopes to carry the confidence he built from those four strong matches into his next event.

The next stop is the Indian Wells Open. However, the challenge there will be significant. After reaching the semifinals last year, he is defending 400 ranking points in 2026. To protect those points and boost his ranking, he’ll need another deep run.

The main draw begins on Wednesday, March 4. Whether Daniil Medvedev can carry his strong form from Dubai into Indian Wells remains to be seen. For now, it’s simply the next chapter, and one worth watching closely.