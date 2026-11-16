Going into the ATP Finals, Flavio Cobolli had a lot riding on him, given that he was the only Italian player in the field at the event in Turin. Not to mention, his compatriot Jannik Sinner had won this event for the last two years, without dropping a set in ten matches. Unfortunately for Cobolli, he could not keep up his countryman’s record, as he fell short against former champion Daniil Medvedev, despite being competitive and having a close friend in his box.

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The match started on an even keel, as both Medvedev and Cobolli held firm on serve. The court at the Inalpi Arena was one of the quickest courts around, and both players, especially Medvedev, got good value from their accurate serving. The Russian won over eighty percent of his first-serve points in the set, and did not face a single break point. However, he could not convert any of the five break points on the Cobolli serve, with the Italian saving each of them with style, one of which he did so by hitting a backhand passing shot to end a 29-shot rally.

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With the first set going into the tiebreak, both players were in it, with Cobolli having the partisan crowd behind him. While the Italian got two mini-breaks on the Russian’s serve, Medvedev won four points on the Italian’s serve in the tiebreak, winning it 7-4. The set went on for fifty-five minutes, which was the longest for any of the sets played at the competition so far. Once the first set was in his pocket, Medvedev made his move in the second set, finally converting on the break points to get 4-3 up.

Cobolli could not get any chances against the Russian’s serve until the very end, with none of Medvedev’s service games even going to 40-40. With the score at 5-3 in the second set, the Russian once again put pressure on the Italian’s serve, breaking him for a second time to close out the set at 6-3 and win the match.

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There was no shortage of support for Cobolli at the stadium, which was filled with fans and Italian tennis stars alike. The likes of Lorenzo Sonego, Flavia Panetta, and Fabio Fognini were in the stands, looking on the match intently. There was also Matteo Berrettini, who was in Cobolli’s box. The two countrymen share a strong bond off the court, something which was on display when Cobolli had to retire in his match against Berrettini in Vienna. The bond was on display yet again, as Berrettini was right there to share a hug with Cobolli in the players’ area before the match.

For Medvedev, the win was the first time the Russian had secured a win at the Tour Finals since 2024. Having qualified at the year-end championships for six years in a row from 2019 to 2024, the former World No.1 missed the cut in 2025 after having a poor season. 2026, however, has seen a resurgence for the former US Open champion, who won four titles.

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Medvedev’s win over Cobolli is on par with the other results on the first couple of days in Turin. Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton, all of whom have previously qualified for the Tour-level finals (like Medvedev), won their respective matches against Rafael Jodar, Frances Tiafoe, and Arthur Fils, all of whom were making their ATP Finals debut like Cobolli.

However, Medvedev’s most difficult test is all set to come in the next round, as he faces one of the most in-form players on the Tour at the moment.

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Daniil Medvedev Gears Up for Carlos Alcaraz Test

Facing up against Carlos Alcaraz is a tough proposition at any time, but it is even more so right now, given that the Spaniard is on a ten-match win streak, having won titles in Vienna and Paris as he came into the ATP Finals. Not to mention, the Spaniard has already thrown a challenge at his fellow opponents to raise their game.

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However, if there’s one player who can make a challenge out of it, it will be Medvedev. Even though the overall head-to-head is 7-3 in favor of Alcaraz, the Russian’s last win came at Indian Wells this year. Even back then, the Spaniard was on a winning streak, having won the Australian Open and the title in Doha before losing to Medvedev in straight sets. The Russian’s other victories against Alcaraz have come at the Majors, so the Russian knows how to play the seven-time Major champion at big events.

The one major advantage for Medvedev will be the court speed. The Russian is known to complain about slow hard courts, but the indoor conditions in Turin will help him get more out of his serve than on any other surface, which will be a key advantage against Alcaraz, something that the Russian himself confirmed.

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“This is a very fast indoor court,” said Medvedev during the on-court interview.

Given how the group pans out, whoever wins the match will likely top the Ivan Lendl Group and advance to the semifinals.