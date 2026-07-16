Daria Kasatkina Weds Olympian Natalia Zabiiako in Intimate Greece Ceremony

After four years of being together, WTA pro Daria Kasatkina finally tied the knot with her partner, Natalia Zabiiako. The duo is among the fan-favorite couples on the WTA Tour, with Zabiiako often traveling with Kasatkina across countries as the latter navigates the rigors of life on the Tour.

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Kasatkina and Zabiiako held an intimate ceremony in Athens to celebrate their special day, attended by their families and friends. Other WTA stars, who are close friends of Kasatkina, were also spotted at the celebrations, such as Yulia Starodubtseva and Nadia Kichenok, who were seen dancing with the happy couple as Kasatkina shared the special moments on her Instagram story.

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Kasatkina and Zabiiako began dating in 2022 via a social media announcement, following Kasatkina’s brave coming out in a public interview. Since then, the two have been inseparable as they started a travel vlog on YouTube, titled “What the Vlog,” which showcases Kasatkina’s travel across various countries with Zabiiako as the WTA Pro plays in various tennis tournaments. The couple went from strength to strength as Kasatkina proposed to Zabiiako last year and got engaged.

The relationship had to go through the hardship of Kasatkina changing her nationality, during which she received full support from Zabiiako. The Russian tennis player had decided that the anti-LGBTQ stance in her country was not suitable for her and her partner, and she officially switched her nationality to Australian at the beginning of the 2025 season, which saw her get quite the crowd support at the Australian Open that year.

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Even though Kasatkina changed her Russian identity in her sporting career, Zabiiako had the biggest career accomplishment as a figure skater while representing Russia.

Daria Kasatkina’s Partner Is an Olympic Medallist for Russia

Zabiiako began her figure skating career while representing Estonia, her country of birth. She had mediocre results from 2009 to 2014, where her best showing was a tenth-place finish at the 2014 European Figure Skating Championships with Alexander Zobaev. However, in 2015, Zabiiako decided to switch her nationality to Russian, which was understandable given that Russia is a powerhouse in the sport, and she had access to the necessary training facilities in Moscow and Sochi.

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The switch saw Zabiiako team up with Alexander Enbert, and the duo delivered promising results right from the get-go, finishing third at the Russian Championships, which is no mean feat given the competitive level of figure skating in the country. They finished fifth in the 2017 European Championships, setting a strong foundation for the next season.

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The results were there for everyone to see as Zabaiiko and Enbert won the silver medal at the Winter Olympics in 2018. They did not stop there; they won the bronze medal at the World Championships the following year as well. However, the successful partnership came to an premature end in 2020 when Enbert got sidelined due to medical issues, and Zabaiiko retired from the sport shortly after.

After retirement, Zabaiiko has taken up digital content creation, serving as both a co-producer and an editor on the Vlog she and Kasatkina run. From time to time, the figure skater in her takes up temporary coaching positions at training camps in Indonesia.