David Goffin Breaks Down in Tears as Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov & Others Deliver Emotional Retirement Tribute

“Give everything I had”- Those were not just words for David Goffin. That was the Belgian’s rallying cry for a career that began way back in 2009 and culminated at his home event in Brussels this year. While he lost his match against Alex Michelsen, the result did not affect the former World No. 7 that much, who was overwhelmed by emotion by what followed.

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After the match was over, Goffin was felicitated on the court as his career came to a close, with the ceremony featuring a video tribute for the home favorite. What’s more, there couldn’t have been a more fitting person to lead off the tributes than 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal, who offered words of kindness and appreciation for his once-on-court rival and hitting partner, who was in tears on the court.

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“Hello David, how are you doing man? I just want to congratulate you on your amazing career,” said Nadal in the video. “It’s been a huge pleasure to share practices, matches. Great moments together on the Tour.”

On the court, Goffin and Nadal faced off seven times, with the Belgian scoring two victories over the Spaniard, one of which came at the 2017 ATP Finals. Not only Nadal, but Goffin also beat Roger Federer at the event, making him only one of six players to beat the iconic duo at the same event. Reaching the final of the year-ending championships that year was the biggest match in Goffin’s career, where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov. So, it was only fitting that the Bulgarian was also featured in the video, sending his warm wishes to the Belgian for a successful career.

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“Congratulations on your incredible career and amazing journey, my dear friend,” said Dimitrov in the video. “Thank you for sharing the court with me for so many years.”

The message also had congratulations from the likes of Richard Gasquet, who was a peer of Goffin’s playing career, and played some enthralling contests against the Belgian player in their six-match rivalry. There was no shortage of his compatriots who showed their appreciation for Goffin, including Steve Darcis, who was a Davis Cup teammate for the former World No. 7. What made the occasion even more special was that rising Belgian stars like Alexander Blockx and Zizou Bergs also appeared on the video, which showed Goffin’s influence on the next generation as well.

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“David, it’s obviously a shame you’re going to retire, but you were great for our country and a hell of a tennis player,” said Bergs. “And actually, because of you, I got quite of a backhand, so thanks for being a big man in our small country.”

The ATP is going through a carousel of retirements at the moment, with the likes of Gael Monfils already retired, and the indoor season all set to see another high-profile retirement, with Stan Wawrinka set to play his last Tour-level event in Basel next week

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As for Goffin, the singles campaign in Brussels was more than enough for the Belgian to have one last go at it, as he withdrew from the doubles event he was slated to play in Brussels.

David Goffin Withdrew From the Doubles In His Final Event

Goffin was set to play both singles and doubles in his final event at the European Open in Brussels, which gave his home crowd a chance to see him more. The home hopes were rewarded as well, as Goffin partnered with compatriot Raphael Collignon and won the first round in doubles against the third-seeded pair of Jan Zielinski and Mark Polmans.

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However, following his singles loss against Michelsen, Goffin withdrew from doubles quarterfinal action, where he and Collignon were set to go up against the team of Constantin Frantzen and Robert Galloway. The former World No. 7 did not miss out on giving his fans their money’s worth, as he managed to win his first-round singles match as well, beating Remy Bertola.

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With his doubles withdrawal, the match against Michelsen proved to be the last Tour-level match of Goffin’s career, during which he won six titles from fifteen finals. The former World No. 7 also had a great showing while playing for his country, helping Belgium reach the Davis Cup finals in 2015 and 2017.