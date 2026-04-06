David Goffin Gets Emotional as He Opens Up on Tough Retirement Choice

A chapter closes for David Goffin at the Monte Carlo Masters, where his final appearance carried both grit and quiet finality. The 35-year-old battled back to defeat Ignacio Buse, only to fall short against Emilio Nava. Now, with motivation fading, he confronts the emotional weight of a looming retirement decision.

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After his defeat, David Goffin spoke calmly to the press. He appeared at peace with his decision. “Difficult, and even harder to admit to yourself,” he recounted. “Sometimes you tell yourself: ‘I’ll keep going, why wouldn’t I?’ But sometimes the motivation and the body go in opposite directions. And then you wonder, for training sessions: ‘It’s fine, if I train once, it’s not a big deal, I feel good.’”

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He explained how the realization builds over time. It does not happen suddenly. Instead, it grows slowly. “But little by little, you realize you no longer want to do it, that the motivation is no longer at its peak. And you come to the conclusion that once you’ve realized deep down that it’s time, and you’re no longer lying to yourself, the choice becomes easy.”

Goffin also spoke about the demands of professional tennis. He made it clear that partial commitment is not enough.

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The sport requires everything.

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“In tennis, the level is already so high that you can’t afford not to be at 110% in all areas, whether mentally, physically, or technically.” Later adding, “You can’t tell yourself: ‘I could go play a few matches, I’d win some, I’d spend five years like that.’ It doesn’t work like that.”

His final match at the Monte Carlo Masters ended in a tough loss. Emilio Nava defeated him 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (2-7). It was a hard-fought battle. After the match, a tribute ceremony took place at the iconic Court des Princes. The moment honored Goffin’s long career.

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The ceremony included key figures from the tournament. Ms. Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy and David Massey were present. Their presence added weight to the occasion.

Among the spectators was Carlos Alcaraz. The world No. 1 watched quietly from the stands. His presence did not go unnoticed. Alcaraz had been training in Monaco for a few days. TennisTV cameras captured him observing Goffin’s exit. He showed respect with a round of applause.

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That moment also recalled a past encounter. Last year, Alcaraz described Goffin as one of his most frustrating opponents after Goffin had defeated him in Miami. Goffin had already hinted at his retirement earlier. Last month, he confirmed it publicly. He shared a video reflecting on his journey.

In the video, he revisited highlights from his 17-year career. His voice carried emotion and gratitude.

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“Some decisions stay with you for a long time. I’ve given everything to this sport, and tennis has given me more than I could have ever imagined.” Later, as the screen went black, the following message appeared: “This will be my last season. Join me on this journey.”

As he moves forward, Goffin is not alone. Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils are also nearing the end of their careers. The sport is entering a period of transition. Tennis is set to lose some of its most entertaining figures.

Goffin leaves behind a legacy of consistency and resilience. His appreciation for the sport remains strong.

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Even now, his gratitude is clear. He has spoken openly about when he felt the time had come. It was a personal realization shaped by years on tour.

David Goffin explains the moment he realized it was time to retire

Last year, David Goffin returned to action after a foot injury in May. He made a strong comeback at the Swiss Open Gstaad. There, he defeated 19-year-old Martin Landaluce 7-6 (2), 6-3 in difficult windy conditions on clay.

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However, that momentum did not last. A series of early exits followed soon after. His form dropped across multiple tournaments.

His best performances came later in Asia. He reached the round of 32 at both the China Open and the Shanghai Masters. Still, it was not enough to turn his season around.

After that, his struggles continued. He lost in the qualifying rounds at Indian Wells. He then played several Challenger events.

Following his final match at the Monte Carlo Masters, Goffin reflected on the past year. He said the second half of the season was the turning point. That period made him realize it was time to retire.

“The end of the last season [it] was not easy,” he added. His words showed that the decision had been building over time. He explained the physical challenges he faced. Injuries played a major role in shaping his decision. They disrupted his rhythm and confidence.

“The second part of last season was not easy because I was top 50, and then I had a foot injury for a few months, and then at the end of the year, it was my knee for a few months as well. I started the season pretty late this year, so it was not only physically, but it was part of the decision, of course. It was also mentally, it has an impact on my mental motivation, and then the ranking dropped a little bit.”

He also spoke about the mental side of the sport. Returning to the top requires a huge commitment. That realization became crucial.

“So you just have to ask yourself what you’re ready to do to come back in the top 100, or top 50? You know what you have to do, the effort you have to do, and sometimes you just have to be honest with yourself.”

Later adding, “So yeah, the decision was not easy to take, but at the end I’m happy with my decision, and I feel now that it’s the right moment.”

Now, his career is approaching its final stage. If everything goes as planned, he will retire on home soil. The farewell is expected at the European Open in Brussels, starting on October 19. It will mark the end of a long journey. Playing at home adds emotional weight.

Goffin has not yet decided what comes next. His focus remains on finishing his career properly. For now, he wants to enjoy every moment on court until his final match.