‘Deepest condolences’’: Rafael Nadal & Tennis World Mourn Huge Loss Before French Open

Back in the early 1990s, a young man from America set his sights on European sport, flying to Rome to take up an unpaid internship with the Associated Press. It was there that he got his first real taste of sports journalism, covering the sports like soccer up close and learning the craft that would define his career. He later returned to the United States and rose to become an editor at the AP Sports desk.

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Three decades on, Howard Fendrich had become one of the most recognisable voices in tennis reporting, the bridge between the sport’s biggest on-court moments and millions of fans around the world. Having covered close to 70 Grand Slam tournaments, he built a reputation as a trusted, authoritative presence in the game.

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Today, the award-winning journalist and respected analyst has passed away at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.

His passing prompted tributes from across the tennis world, with legends taking to social media to share their condolences, including Rafael Nadal, who expressed his grief on X.

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Over the years, the veteran journalist had extensively covered Nadal’s career, documenting many of his most defining moments during his peak years. Paying tribute, Nadal described him as one of tennis’s “great journalists” and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He further penned, “I’ve just learned of the passing of Howard Fendrich, from Associated Press. Tennis loses one of its great journalists. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Howard Fendrich was present for some of Rafael Nadal’s most iconic career moments, including the unforgettable 2022 Australian Open triumph. Coming back from injury, Nadal produced one of the sport’s most remarkable comebacks in the final against Daniil Medvedev, a match Fendrich captured in his match report for the Associated Press, noting how the Spaniard had battled through physical setbacks and, in trademark fashion, “dug himself out of the hole” to turn a seemingly lost final into victory.

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When Fendrich later reflected on Nadal’s retirement in 2022, he highlighted not just the Spaniard’s extraordinary achievements, but also his humility. He pointed to moments such as Nadal taking time to greet volunteers at the Davis Cup and personally shaking hands with event staff, gestures that, in Fendrich’s words, perfectly encapsulated the champion’s grounded nature beyond the court.

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Speaking about Nadal, Fendrich wrote, “His unfailing politeness, seen in such gestures as when he would say goodbye to every volunteer on his way out of a tournament or, just this Monday, when he arrived at Spain’s team news conference and made a beeline for the stenographer to shake the hand of the person who would be typing up the transcript of the Q-and-A session for reporters.”

The passing of Howard Fendrich has deeply resonated across the tennis world, with tributes pouring in from players, journalists, and legends of the sport alike. Even former champions such as Billie Jean King expressed their condolences, describing him as “one of the great sports storytellers.”

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His death has left a significant void in the tennis community, with not only Rafael Nadal but many others taking a moment to honour his contribution to the sport. Fendrich’s work transcended match reports, he helped shape how fans experienced tennis through his words, earning respect across generations of players and readers.

Rafael Nadal’s Great Rival Joins Him in Mourning the Passing of a Veteran Tennis Journalist

Roger Federer also paid his heartfelt tribute following the passing of Howard Fendrich, reflecting on a long-standing professional relationship built over decades of tennis coverage. Federer reportedly shared nearly 100 interactions with the veteran journalist during his career, highlighting just how closely their paths had crossed over the years. Both Fendrich’s writing career and Federer’s tennis career took off about the same time in 2002, which is why Federer always felt a strong kinship with him.

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The Swiss Maestro penned, “He started covering tennis in 2002, right around the time I was starting to have my breakthrough in the sport, and over time he truly became part of the fabric of tennis,…Tennis lost a wonderful journalist and a great person.”

Fendrich’s peers also expressed their grief on hearing the news of his passing. Famous tennis author Christopher Cleary recalled his first meeting with Fendrich in Rome and how their personal relationship bloomed in their shared journey in the press rooms of the world. Ben Rothenberg, another prominent tennis journalist, also paid his respects, saying that Fendrich set the high standards in tennis.

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Howard Fendrich was a true sports aficionado; his attention was not solely on tennis; the veteran sports writer covered 11 Olympic Games, multiple sports, and narrated the stories of athletes with his beautiful penmanship.

R.I.P. Legend!