Defending Champ Emma Navarro Faces Major Ranking Setback After Concerning Form in Merida

Tennis – WTA 1000 – Dubai Tennis Championships – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February 20, 2024 Emma Navarro of the U.S. during her round of 32 match against Greece’s Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Emma Navarro’s 2026 season just hasn’t found its rhythm. The struggles started with a Round of 32 exit at the ASB Classic and carried on through a quarterfinal loss in Adelaide, a first-round defeat at the Australian Open, and early exits in Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Dubai. Now, at the Mérida Open Akron, her difficult stretch continued.

As Navarro returned to Mérida, she was hoping to defend her title in Mexico. However, the world No. 20 saw her title defense come to an abrupt end after facing a disappointing defeat in Round of 16.

The early exit in Mérida also comes with ranking consequences. By failing to defend her title, Emma Navarro will drop a significant number of points and is projected to fall five spots in Monday’s updated WTA rankings. After starting the year ranked No. 15 in the world, she will have slid 10 places in just two months.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Chinese veteran moves on to face Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the quarterfinals.

Facing 86th-ranked qualifier Zhang Shuai, Navarro looked sharp early on. She surged ahead with a double break and built a 4-1 lead, appearing firmly in control. It seemed like the opening set was hers to take.

But just as quickly as she had taken charge, the momentum slipped away. Despite her smooth shot-making and composed demeanor, Navarro dropped the next five games in a row – and with them, the set.

The second set followed a frustratingly similar pattern. Navarro jumped out to a 3-1 lead, once again looking in control. But just like in the opener, the momentum shifted. Zhang Shuai raised her level and won five of the next six games, closing out a 6-4, 6-4 victory. With the defeat, Navarro’s 2026 record now falls to just 4-7.

Emma Navarro stays true to her game

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Emma Navarro said last month in an interview with the NZ Herald. “If I can stay under the radar, that’s where I’d like to be. I’m not one to seek the spotlight for long, and if people underestimate me as a player, that’s fine. They’re more than welcome to do so, and I’ll just keep doing my thing.”

Meanwhile, the standard among the top American women has only gotten higher. Coco Gauff is still riding a wave of success, already owning two Grand Slam titles – the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open. Amanda Anisimova has also surged into the spotlight. Her 2025 season featured finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and although she didn’t lift the trophies, her level and intensity pushed her into a new tier.

Emma Navarro’s 2025 season, on the other hand, had a slower start. She managed just one combined win in Brisbane and Adelaide. Still, she kept fighting through those early losses, showing the resilience that has become part of her identity.

Then came the Australian Open, where she reminded everyone what she’s capable of. Navarro reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne, winning four straight three-set matches that had the crowd on its feet. Each victory came down to tight margins: 6-4 or 7-5 sets, including impressive upsets over Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina. Her run then ended against defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the quarters, 6-1, 6-2, though she later returned the favor at the China Open.

The Middle East swing brought more challenges, but Mérida became the highlight of her season. Navarro powered past Petra Martic, Zeynep Sonmez, Elina Avanesyan, and Emiliana Arango (all in straight sets) before delivering a stunning 6-0, 6-0 performance in the final. Still, the momentum didn’t carry through the rest of the year. Early exits followed, and her season quietly wrapped up with a first-round loss to Shuai Zhang in Wuhan.

Even so, staying out of the spotlight doesn’t shake her confidence. Now, as she looks ahead to 2026, there’s little doubt she wants more, and fans are still waiting for that first Grand Slam title since she turned pro in June 2022 after leaving the University of Virginia following her sophomore year.