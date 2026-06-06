Defending Champion Faces Unexpected Snub at Pre-Wimbledon Event Featuring Serena Williams

Last summer, Tatjana Maria walked off the grass at Queen’s Club as champion, a mother of two, and ranked outside the top 50. She became the oldest woman at 37 to win a WTA 500 title in the Open Era after defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the final. Her daughters were courtside, and the crowd greeted her in a way that had nothing to do with rankings or seeding. It was one of the most heartwarming stories in women’s tennis in years, and everyone watching assumed she’d be back to defend it.

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This week, the Queen’s Club informed her that she would not receive a wildcard to defend her title. British players Katie Boulter, Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart, and Mika Stojsavljevic received the four singles wildcards. Tournament director Laura Robson confirmed the decision, stating that the organization preferred to prioritize local players and well-known names. Maria, who is now 38 and ranked 54th in the world, was not regarded as high-profile or local.

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Her camp reacted quickly and sharply. “Everyone on tour, the coaches, and even people from England are surprised that they do not give a wildcard,” her husband and coach, Charles-Édouard, told The Telegraph. “This has happened in the past. When Feliciano Lopez won Queen’s, he received a wildcard. And this year, Serena Williams will receive one in doubles. I find this regrettable, because I had always associated the British with a certain sense of fair play.”

The LTA issued a statement defending its position, claiming that a final decision was yet to be made and that its approach was to prioritize British or WTA top-10 players for the Queen’s Club. The four British players’ wildcards were confirmed the next day, with Maria listed as the top seed in the qualifying draw. She will begin her campaign on Monday against wild card Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, ranked 292nd in the world. The irony of the situation is not lost on anyone who has been paying attention: the defending champion is seeded first in qualifying, fighting for the right to play the event she has already won.

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Maria’s own choice to play Birmingham this week now threatens her Queen’s campaign. If she advances to the quarterfinals, she won’t be able to compete in the London qualifiers, effectively ruling herself out entirely.

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While Maria plays the qualifiers, the world is watching Serena

Serena Williams, 44, hasn’t competed since the 2022 US Open, where she retired in tears. Then, in February 2026, she quietly re-entered the ITIA anti-doping testing pool. She completed the required six-month eligibility period and announced her return. Serena and her doubles partner, Victoria Mboko, have been granted a doubles wildcard at Queen’s Club.

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The story that everyone is coming to hear, however, is different, and Queen’s Club is well aware of this. The tournament secured a huge spotlight by awarding a wildcard to returning veteran Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, the defending champion is in the qualifiers, battling her way through the draw. Queen’s Club has its biggest story, and Maria has to give her best to be a part of it.