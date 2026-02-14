Destanee Aiava Announces Retirement at 25 With Fiery Attack on Tennis Double Standards: “F*** You”

Destanee Aiava has been open about her mental health struggles, once revealing she had fallen into a deeply dark phase. On Instagram, she admitted she “did not want to make it to her 22nd birthday” and felt “unworthy of being loved” after a painful breakup. Now 25, she steps away from tennis while criticizing double standards and taking aim at gamblers.

Aiava confirmed her decision in a recent Instagram post. The 25-year-old Australian wrote, “2026 will be my final year on tour playing professional tennis,” marking the beginning of her farewell journey.

Reflecting on her roots, she shared, “From the moment I had my first lesson at Casey Tennis Club, my entire life was tennis.” The sport shaped her identity from childhood and defined her daily life.

She also questioned the sacrifices she made along the way. “I often wondered what my life would have looked like if I’d have chosen anything else. And whether everything I sacrificed for this sport was actually worth the cost.”

Aiava opened up about a turning point in her career. “There was a time in my career when I had reached the point that comes just before you make your big breakthrough.” She admitted she was young and unprepared for what followed.

She added, “I was only 17, unprepared and dangerously naive to the consequences of trusting the wrong people.” After that phase, she said, “The trajectory of my career was never the same after that.”

Despite the setbacks, she kept pushing forward. At times, she felt she owed it to herself and to those who supported her to return to where she believed she belonged.

Other times, she continued because she was afraid to start over. Life on tour was not easy, especially when she had little money and had to manage travel, recovery, and constant physical strain.

Still, Aiava remains grateful for the journey. Tennis took her around the world, gave her friendships, and tested her strength. Through everything, she learned one lasting lesson: there is always a chance to start fresh.

Later, Aiava did not hold back while addressing her critics and the negativity she faced throughout her career. She spoke directly to the doubters, online trolls, and gambling abuse that affected her deeply.

“I want to say a ginormous f*** you to everyone in the tennis community who’s ever made me feel less than. F*** you to every single gambler who’s sent me hate or death threats. F*** you to the people who sit behind screens on social media, commenting on my body, my career, or whatever the f*** they want to nitpick. And f*** you to a sport that hides behind so-called class and gentlemanly values,” she added.

She went further and criticized the culture she believes exists behind tennis traditions. Her message pointed to deeper issues within the sport’s environment.

Later adding “Behind the white outfits and traditions is a culture that’s racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn’t fit its mould,” while calling, “Life is not meant to be lived in misery or half-assed. My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say I love what I do – which I think everyone deserves the chance at.”

Despite the criticism, Aiava also shared gratitude for the support she received during her journey. She highlighted the role of the Pacific Islander community in her life.

She said their support helped her inspire young girls and boys who look like her. According to Aiava, their belief gave her the strength to keep going.

Later on her post, she thanks her following fans and even quoted, “And I’m truly grateful for those people who’ve supported me without trying to change who I am.” and promised “to stepping into my next phase of life – one led by purpose, creativity and passion.”

And this is also not the first time Aiava has spoken about stepping away from tennis. Signs of her emotional struggle with the sport were already visible last year as well.

Destanee Aiava deletes social media after cryptic retirement hint

Aiava’s 2025 Australian Open journey ended in the second round with a loss to Danielle Collins. The Melbourne crowd tried to lift Aiava and unsettle Collins throughout the match. However, Collins had the final say and even gestured toward the crowd after her victory.

Later, in February, Destanee Aiava posted a cryptic message on X, formerly Twitter. She suggested that she was ready to walk away from professional tennis. The post quickly drew attention across the tennis community.

Aiava explained that online abuse had taken a serious toll on her. She revealed that the backlash intensified after defeats. The negativity eventually pushed her toward a difficult decision.

“I’ve made the executive decision to retire due to receiving hate msgs/comments and death threats after every single loss,” Aiava wrote. Her words highlighted the emotional burden athletes often carry. The message reflected deep frustration and exhaustion.

Soon after sharing the statement, she deleted her X account. The move added to concerns about her mental well-being. It also underlined the impact of constant online scrutiny.

In 2025, the 24-year-old faced criticism during the AO qualifiers as well. She wore an outfit inspired by Maria Sharapova and received negative comments about her appearance. Aiava responded firmly, saying, “Math isn’t mathing, stand on business and don’t be a hypocrite xo.”

Now, at just 25, her retirement signals a troubling reality. Her story exposes the harsh and unforgiving side of professional tennis. Once again, the sport’s darker pressures have come into focus.