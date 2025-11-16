Did Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz Really Date Brooks Nader at the Same Time? Everything to Know About Their Dating Lives & Current Relationships

Rumors that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had both dated Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and reality star Brooks Nader began swirling during the 2025 US Open. The speculation gained traction after Brooks’ sister, Grace Ann, hinted on Page Six Radio that she had “a little roster of athletes,” adding that one name “rhymes with winner,” which many immediately linked to Sinner. The clue set off a wave of curiosity about who Nader had actually been involved with.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brooks only added fuel during her September 2 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, teasing the audience with, “You’re close, you’re warm … but we weren’t at that match,” when Sinner was mentioned. Soon after, she was seen at multiple Alcaraz matches, including the semifinal and final. With her sister confirming Brooks had “met” Alcaraz, the speculation grew, leaving everyone unsure which star, if either, she had actually dated. So, let’s track back the relationship history of both stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jannik Sinner’s dating history – Who has he been linked with?

Right now, Jannik Sinner is dating model Laila Hasanovic, who has been spotted cheering him on at the ATP Finals. Laila, a former Miss Universe finalist, previously dated a former F1 star. Sinner confirmed their relationship in October 2025 after winning the Vienna Open final against Alexander Zverev, thanking “my girlfriend” in his victory speech.

Before Laila, Sinner was linked to Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. In December 2024, he told Esquire that a relationship should feel natural and not affect him as a player:

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts in the Men s Singles Semifinal match against Alex De Minaur of Australia on day 9 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 30, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111594181522

“Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to feel very natural… I can’t afford to change as a player or as a person. That hasn’t happened, that’s why [the relationship with Kalinskaya] works.” By mid-2025, however, the couple had parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his life, Jannik Sinner also dated Italian model Maria Braccini. Over the years, his dating history has included high-profile names, but he has always stressed keeping his personal life balanced with his tennis career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Carlos Alcaraz’s dating history – Who has he publicly been linked with?

Right now, Carlos Alcaraz doesn’t seem to be dating anyone. Recently, in an interview, when former tennis player Vesnina asked, “Your heart has been taken? Are you free?” Carlos answered, “No, I’m free. I’m free. I’m free.”

But back in 2022, he was linked to Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a fellow athlete and childhood friend from El Palmar, Murcia. The two grew up together and shared a close bond, though details about their relationship were mostly private.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was also speculation about a romance between Alcaraz and fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu, especially after they played mixed doubles together at the 2025 US Open. Fans were quick to “ship” them, but both have confirmed that they are just friends.

However, Alcaraz has been open about being single. In July 2024, he said, “I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.” By June 2025, Raducanu again clarified that there was nothing romantic between them, making it clear that Alcaraz’s focus remains on tennis for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

What have Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz said about their dating lives?

Jannik Sinner has been relatively private about his love life. He once said, “Yes, I’m in love … but we don’t talk about our private life,” emphasizing his desire to protect those closest to him from public scrutiny. “If you’re referring to private life … I want to keep it that way … I want to protect the people who are closest to me,” he told Yahoo Sports.

On marriage and family, Jannik Sinner shared that while traveling and focusing on tennis keeps him busy, he believes “it’s a beautiful thing when you find the right love” and noted that “the best tennis players … all have … a wife and children.”

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, has openly stated that he is single and looking for someone. He has admitted that forming a serious relationship is challenging due to constant travel, saying, “It can be difficult … because you are traveling all the time.” He recognizes that being a professional tennis player makes dating and maintaining stable relationships especially tough.

Alcaraz has also spoken about protecting his private life amid constant public attention.

Imago Spain s Carlos Alcaraz looks at the ball during the singles tennis match of the ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals against Australia s Alex de Minaur at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy – Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. – . PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

“My life has been very exposed, so I have to know how to deal with it,” he said. “There are many things that should remain private. There are others that are better kept to yourself to feel secure and at peace, even if it’s just a small bubble where you can feel safe.” He added, “In the end, whether positive or negative, everything has a big impact.” This makes fans wonder when he might finally settle down, keeping curiosity alive for his love life.

Are Sinner and Alcaraz in relationships now?

Right now, Jannik Sinner is happily dating model Laila Hasanovic, while Carlos Alcaraz is focusing on himself and staying single.