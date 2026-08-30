“Didn’t Happen by Accident”- Roger Federer and Parents Left in Tears as Mirka Honors His Hall of Fame Journey

There was no better candidate than Mirka Federer to introduce her husband, Roger Federer, to be a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. From meeting in Sydney way back in 2000 to being together after 103 titles in Rhode Island, the couple shared a journey of a lifetime, something that Mirka’s speech portrayed beautifully. However, she did not fail to pay a glowing tribute to Federer’s parents, which had the entire family in tears.

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“His parents know him as a loving son. His sister knows him as a wonderful brother, and his friends know him as someone who always has time for them, no matter how busy his life becomes. And those qualities didn’t happen by accident. He learned them from two incredible parents. Robbie and Lynette raised a champion, and they raised a genuinely good person,” said a tearful Mirka while introducing Federer.

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“They taught him humility, gratitude, and kindness, and they taught him to treat everyone with the same respect. Long before the world came to know Roger Federer, the tennis player, Robbie and Lynette gave me someone I would come to admire even more. Roger, the son, Roger, my partner, Roger, the friend, and eventually Roger, the husband and father. Those values are what have carried him through every chapter of his life.”

Federer’s parents, Robert and Lynette, were instrumental in Federer’s development as a young tennis player during the Swiss player’s early years. The two of them managed to support his career wholeheartedly without effectively hijacking it, something that the sport of tennis has seen too often. When Federer was young, as parents, both Robert and Lynette had center stage, but had no issues moving into the background once their son needed guidance from professional coaches to establish himself on the Tour.

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While Federer is known for his calm demeanor on court, which saw him win 20 Majors, the truth could not have been far from reality during his younger days. That is where the influence of both his parents came in handy, as they were both loving and stern at the same time, helping the Swiss player become the champion he is today. His mother’s South African nationality has a strong connection to Federer, who has often returned to the country to play exhibition matches and do charity work for his foundation.

While his parents were the pillars of support in his early life, Mirka was an integral part of Federer’s team. Since her own career came to an end with a foot injury, Mirka was the one who handled all the off-court business for the Swiss, whether it be acting as a public relations manager or a travel organizer, which helped Federer to keep his focus on the opponent on the other side of the net on the court.

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Federer‘s inclusion in the Hall of Fame has been one of the most anticipated events on the tennis calendar since it was announced last year. His stats and on-court achievements could be found with a one click on the internet, but what separated him as a true ambassador of the sport was the love he got from the fans and the way he played the sport, both of which were visible when he was on court in New York just a few days ago.