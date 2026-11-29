“She’s a diva”. When she said these words about Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula might not have imagined the impact it would have on mainstream media, as the American’s comments were headline news during the WTA Finals. While the two players are on good terms after resolving their issues, WTA Pro Yulia Putintseva showed support for Pegula’s comments.

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“She didn’t insult her,” said Putintseva during an interview while playing at an exhibition event in Russia. “So what if she’s a diva? Mirra is very emotional and very open about how she feels. I actually think that nickname kind of suits her.”

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Putintseva is not wrong in pointing out Andreeva’s emotional output on court. Having on-court outbursts has been an unfortunate occurrence for the Russian teenager, whose mid-match meltdowns were a feature even in the 2026 season, where she won a Major and ended the season as the World No.2. During her runs at Indian Wells, Madrid, and even at the US Open, the 19-year-old showed signs of frustration on court when the scoreboard was not in her favor, often calling out her team in the box, getting into self-deprecating rants about her game, and throwing her racket on the court.

Andreeva’s emotions are not limited to frustration; she also has a humorous side. From disrupting her coach Conchita Martinez’s press conference at the French Open to her viral victory speeches where she thanks herself, the reigning Roland Garros champion is a symbol of youthful confidence. Not to mention, she’s not even shy about admitting when she has a crush on someone, as was seen when she played mixed doubles with Andrey Rublev at the US Open.

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Putintseva herself has been known for having an on-court drama or two in her career so far. The Kazakh’s to-and-fro with a partisan crowd during her match against Zeynep Sonmez at the Australian Open was peak drama, with Putintseva dancing for the crowd after she won.

While Pegula did receive some online flak for her comments, Putintseva is not the only one who has given the American her backing. Former doubles World No.1, Rennae Stubbs sided with the World No. 5’s remarks about Andreeva, calling out Andreeva’s on-court behavior. However, when the Russian was cruising through an elite field of players at the WTA Finals, Stubbs felt that being called out for her behavior had motivated Andreeva to deliver a great performance on her debut at the year-ending event.

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Stubbs was not wrong, as Andreeva herself said that comments about her behavior prompted her to be more professional and methodical during her stint at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Mirra Andreeva Has High Standards for Herself

Having won the WTA Finals without dropping a set, Andreeva was candid enough to admit that Pegula’s comments had made her focus during her run at Indian Wells. She also stated that she had no personal issues with the American veteran and even talked about having a five-Slam threshold to start feeling like a great player on the tennis court.

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“I tried to be even better and more professional, a better person both on and off the court,” said Andreeva during her interview with The Times. “I don’t think staying modest will be a problem, because to truly be a diva, you have to win, I don’t know, at least five Grand Slam titles. Only then can you talk about it. I haven’t achieved enough yet to try to brag about it.”

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Having already won a Major this year, Andreeva is four short of the mark she has set for herself. The Russian’s form, especially against the Top-8 players in the world at the Tour Finals, is a testament to her abilities as a tennis player, as she secured four of her five Top-10 wins of the season. The Russian won over 50 matches this season and will look to keep improving the mental side of the game. She has sometimes struggled in high-stakes matches against home favorites, with the crowd against her, as seen in her matches against Coco Gauff in New York and Zheng Qinwen in Beijing.

Andreeva’s next target will be the Australian Open, the only Major where she has yet to go past the fourth round. Given that she is only 293 points behind the top-ranked Elena Rybakina in the rankings, a deep run in Melbourne will help the Russian lock down the top spot for herself.