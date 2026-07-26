“Didn’t Work Out”: Venus Williams Breaks Silence on Ending Doubles Partnership With Alexandra Eala

Just weeks ago, the Citi DC Open announced that Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala would reunite for the doubles event with a wildcard. The partnership was set to mark their second tournament together after the German WTA 500 event, where they reached the quarters. But those plans have now fallen apart, as the American icon has since revealed the reason behind the unexpected split at Washington, bringing their brief reunion to an abrupt end.

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“We had a great time playing at Bad Homburg, so we were looking forward to playing again,” the 46-year-old added at her pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Citi Open. “It didn’t work out this time. I would love for there to be future times. We’ll see what happens,” she explained.

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The doubles pairing changed unexpectedly before the opening WTA event on American hard courts, as the announcement came after the duo had already planned to play. Before SW19, Venus received wildcards in both the singles and doubles events at the Bad Homburg Open.

Although the seven-time Grand Slam winner narrowly lost her singles match against Irina-Camelia Begu, she enjoyed a positive start in doubles, teaming up with Eala.

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Imago BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY – JUNE 24: Alexandra Eala PHI / Venus Williams USA cheering during the Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt Doubles match between Catherine Harrison USA / Alexandra Osborne AUS vs Alexandra Eala PHI / Venus Williams USA at Kurpark Bad Homburg on June 24, 2026 in Bad Homburg, Germany. Hessen Germany Copyright: xSteffiexWunderlx

The American also continued supporting the Filipina during her SW19 matches. Soon after, Mubadala DC Open announced that Venus Williams and Alexandra Eala would reunite at the event, scheduled from July 27 to August 2.

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Even before the announcement, they were spotted practicing together at the tournament venue.

However, things changed when the doubles draw was released yesterday. The American icon appeared alongside Russian Diana Shnaider, while Eala’s name was missing from the doubles entry list. However, the exact reason behind their pair not working out remains unrevealed, and even Eala is yet to open up on the matter.

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Still, the 21-year-old star hasn’t left the DC Open completely, as she remains in the singles draw. And while Venus Williams will now partner with Shnaider in doubles, she also has her singles campaign to focus on at the American WTA 500 event.

Venus Williams will face Anastasia Potapova in the DC Open singles match

Along with competing in doubles, the 46-year-old American also received a singles wildcard at the Citi Open, as last year. She will begin her campaign against 25-year-old Anastasia Potapova.

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In doubles, Williams and Shnaider have been drawn against Quinn Gleason and Ulrikke Eikeri.

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For the American icon, her partners’ physical setbacks have already disrupted her doubles season this year. For instance, Hailey Baptiste suffered an ACL tear before Roland Garros, while her sister Serena Williams’ unexpected knee injury ended their much-anticipated SW19 reunion.

However, in the capital city, unseeded Alexandra Eala has been handed a difficult opening-round match as she will face Zheng Qinwen. The former Olympic gold medallist has dropped to world No. 123 in the WTA rankings after an injury-hit spell on the sidelines. Despite that, the 23-year-old earned a wildcard into the tournament and remains a dangerous opponent.

There is another interesting twist in the draw as well, as the 4th seed Diana Shnaider received an opening-round bye and now awaits the winner of Venus Williams and Potapova in the second round.

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With Venus Williams now preparing for her singles campaign, all eyes will be on how she starts. Do you think the 46-year-old icon can win her opening match and make another strong start like last year?