“Disappear Into This Bed”- Taylor Townsend Shares Hospital Update After 36-Hour Fast Following Surgery

Winning a Career Grand Slam doesn’t exactly guarantee you a few days to celebrate- just ask Taylor Townsend. The World No.2 doubles player was riding high after lifting the US Open title alongside Katerina Siniakova. But the celebrations didn’t last long. Within hours of leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium, Townsend found herself in a hospital bed, needing emergency surgery.

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Now, just 36 hours after undergoing the procedure, Townsend has now shared her first update since the surgery.

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“So y’all I’m coming up well over 36 hours no food, I was finally able to drink something but I’m just about to like disappear into this bed,” said Townsend while sharing a video from the hospital on her Instagram story.

Adding a little humor to the situation, Townsend joked that having barely eaten had her getting smaller by the hour, so much so that she could now see herself fitting into a baby bed. She then pointed to her collarbone and said, “Like you see the crack over here? I am gonna fall right through that. I am getting way too small and I can get into a size 2 Tee. I am getting a way to small right. Look at the collarbone, this is very slim.” And apparently, after enjoying the best two weeks of her career, a hospital visit wasn’t exactly on Townsend’s plans.

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But that changed during her recent outing in Mexico. While competing at the Guadalajara Open, the American was forced to leave the tournament in a hurry after suddenly needing immediate medical attention. She had won her first-round match against Tatjana Maria, but she could not stay in the competition to face top-seeded Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

However, the American still kept her optimism when sharing news of her withdrawal. Taking to her Instagram, she added Maya Angelou’s reference and penned, “Welp that sh*t definitely wasn’t on my bingo card. Through trials and tribulations still I rise. I’ll update yall soon.”

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Moreover, following her emergency surgery, while fasting can be part of post-operative care, Townsend has had something else to lean on during this difficult stretch: the messages from her loved ones. The World No. 2 doubles player shared a glimpse of a heartfelt message from her son, Adyn, whose words have given the American a much-needed source of strength during her recovery.

“Baby boy told me to flex up and be strong, so that I shall,” said Townsend on her Instagram story while sharing the picture of her son, who is seen flexing his arms.

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While the surgery is expected to keep Townsend sidelined for some time, the American knows what it takes to fight her way back. Injuries have interrupted her journey before, but she has always found a way to return to the court. In March this year, she suffered a concussion at the Miami Open, which sidelined her from the initial events of the clay season, as the incident resulted in lasting headaches, dizziness, and a strong sensitivity to light.

At that time, the American shared the details about the incident and stated, “In Miami, I fell and ended up getting a mild concussion in my quarterfinal doubles match and had two days off, played my semifinal match on Friday, and ended up getting a lot worse, so it’s my first time back out on court in almost a month.”

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However, two months later, she marked a successful comeback from the injury during the 2026 Roland Garros tournament and won the doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova.

Speaking about her injuries, she once jokingly confessed, “The universe was like, ‘Hey, we need to sit her down.’ It was something that I think was almost a blessing in disguise.”

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Taylor Townsend Had an Excellent Season in Both Singles and Doubles in 2026

Mostly known for her doubles exploits, Townsend has had her fair share of success in singles as well in 2026. The American reached her maiden Tour-level final at the ATX Open, and while she could not cross the line against Peyton Stearns in the singles final, the American won the doubles title alongside Storm Hunter.

At the US Open, Townsend beat two seeded players in Maja Chwalinska and Diana Shnaider to reach the fourth round, before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. However, her fourth-round run ensured she defended her ranking points from last year’s US Open, maintaining her singles’ ranking within the Top 100.

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As for her doubles performances, Townsend’s partnership with Katerina Siniakova has established itself as one of the most dominant doubles teams on the WTA. The two have six titles this year, including two Majors at the French Open and the US Open, and three WTA 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid.

Winning the US Open meant that Townsend completed her Career Grand Slam alongside Sinikova.