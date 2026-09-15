“Disappointed”- Corentin Moutet Forced Into Asian Swing Withdrawal After US Open Retirement

Two weeks ago at Flushing Meadows, Corentin Moutet appeared to be struggling physically during his first-round match against Dane Sweeny. He managed to get through two sets, but things took a turn in the third when a wrist injury forced the Frenchman to retire.

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Now, that injury appears to have followed him into the next part of the season. And Moutet has made a decision regarding his upcoming Asian swing, with his wrist issue affecting his plans for the tournaments ahead.

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The Frenchman took to his Instagram story, and penned, “Unfortunately, I won’t be playing the Asian swing this year… Disappointed to miss these tournaments, but already looking forward to being back in Asia in 2027.”

World No. 59 will step away from tennis for several weeks to recover from a lingering wrist injury. The Frenchman will miss Asia’s swing, including tournaments in Hangzhou and Beijing this month. Moutet wants his wrist to be 100% recovered before he can play any tournaments.

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The decision comes after months of pain that followed him into the US Open.

That pain became impossible for him to handle against Dane Sweeny during his first-round match. Moutet lost the first set in a tiebreak, then dropped the second set 6-4. After going down 3-0 in the third set, the injury flared up, and he had to retire.

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Moutet later revealed the injury had troubled him since Vienna. Now, the Frenchman hopes time away can finally give his wrist the recovery it needs.