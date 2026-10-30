“Disconnected From Everything”: Pol Toledo Breaks Silence After Paula Badosa Split

It was just two weeks ago that Paula Badosa unexpectedly split with her coach, Pol Toledo. They had known each other since childhood and worked together for over three years. The move was quite surprising because Badosa had improved her ranking in the last few months and currently stands at No. 61. But Toledo doesn’t appear to be dejected about the split. In fact, with tennis not being his main priority anymore, he has finally found time for himself and his family.

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“It seems strange to me to have so much free time for my friends, for my family,” he said in an interview with Relevo. “The day to day is similar, I go to the gym as always, but then in the afternoons I take the opportunity to be with my family. And, above all, I’m quite disconnected from everything.”

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Toledo is the only change Badosa has made to her coaching team. Explaining her decision, the Spaniard had remarked that she wasn’t satisfied with her results this season and thus felt that a change was necessary.

“It’s a decision I’ve made because I need a change and I want to have someone who helps me bring out my best version, since this year’s results have shown that it hasn’t been that way,” she wrote on X. “So, with my sights already set on 2027. Thanks to everyone who’s always there!”

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Badosa and Toledo faced a series of highs and lows during their time together. She was named the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 under Toledo’s guidance after she finished the season ranked No. 12 despite dropping out of the top 100 at one stage due to persistent back injuries. Toledo also guided Badosa to her first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2025 Australian Open.

It was under Toledo that Badosa suffered some of the worst injuries of her career. She suffered a back vertebra stress fracture just a month after Toledo joined her team in 2023. The injury has severely affected her performance and has been a constant thorn in her side.

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Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Paula Badosa of Spain reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day 7 of the 2025 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 28, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111593744969

Badosa’s 2026 season was also marred by injuries. She picked up a psoas injury early in the year and then suffered a health scare later during the Iasi Open final in July, which resulted in her visiting the hospital and undergoing surgery. Having fallen out of the top 100 before the US Open, it appeared that the Spaniard wouldn’t be able to secure direct entry into the main draw.

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But she found her rhythm at the right time, winning the Nordea Open and making it to the final of the Iasi Open. She then reached the quarterfinal of the Bad Homburg Open, which was enough for her to reach the top 100 before the US Open. However, she had a forgettable campaign at Flushing Meadows, suffering a second-round loss to Coco Gauff.

Badosa appeared to be in better form as she entered the Asian swing, but a Round of 64 exit against Jelena Ostapenko at the China Open proved to be the last straw as she parted ways with Toledo. Interestingly, he is not in the mood to get back to coaching right away and wants to spend time with his family. But Toledo has hinted that he has already got offers on the table.

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Pol Toledo may return to coaching in 2027

“These projects are for next year, but I can’t tell you yet if you’re going to see me on the circuit or not. It is a decision that I have to make during these days. And what I know for sure is that if I accept it, it’s because I really see myself capable of being one hundred percent and giving everything I’ve given to the new project,” he said in the same interview.

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While his stint with Badosa may not have been immensely successful, it still helped Toledo make a name for himself. It’s not a big surprise that players are interested in the 31-year-old becoming their coach. But the final decision rests with Toledo. It remains to be seen when he will decide to return to coaching.

Badosa is yet to replace Toledo, and her hitting partner, Carlos Silvestre, has stepped up to accompany her for the time being. Badosa suffered a first-round exit at the Japan Open after parting ways with Toledo. She was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 by Antonia Ruzic.

But Badosa has produced a better run of results at the Guangzhou Open. She has racked up wins over Carol Young Suh Lee, and Sinja Kraus on her way to the quarterfinals. She will be up against Harriet Dart in the next match.