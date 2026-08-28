“Disgraceful”- Tennis Insiders React After Fan Turns Up at Rafael Nadal’s Home

A fan’s trip to Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca became a delightful experience for him, but not so much for the 22-time Grand Slam champion. The fan tracked down Rafael Nadal’s actual home on the Island and rang the doorbell, and with his luck, he caught the legend off guard with his family. The fan, Peter Stokje, proudly shared the photos of the meeting online.

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“Awesome this! After a visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy I thought to myself to go check out the beautiful house of Rafael Nadal. Once I found it I thought, let me ring the doorbell. And wouldn’t you know it, he even opened the door himself,” he wrote on X, alongside photos showing Nadal standing outside the gate, with his eyes barely open and no smile on his face. The post included two photos, one with his wife and daughter and another a separate shot with the Stokje.

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The post did not get the reception Stokje was hoping for. Instead, it led to an avalanche of criticism from tennis journalists, coaches and commentators who felt that the moment had crossed a line.

“No, this is not cool. Let this post serve to remind you that it’s not okay to go to the door of people you don’t know to ring their doorbell. There are limits that must not be crossed, and this is one of them,” Spanish journalist based out of Murcia, German R. Abril wrote.

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“The guy is at home with his family relaxing and a stranger bothers him to take a picture. Disgraceful,” former NCAA tennis player and current high-performance tennis coach reacted to the post, being more blunt about what the photos actually showed.

“Well you’re a m*ron and as you can see from his expression he took the picture very reluctantly,” Journalist Bastien Fachan didn’t hold back, while another sports analyst, Christian Soy, put it even starkly. “I’ve seen more happiness in a funeral home than on Rafa Nadal’s face in those photos. Who in their right mind thinks of going to touch up at a famous person’s house to take a photo? I’ve NEVER taken a photo with a famous person myself, not even seeing them on the street. It seems super uncomfortable and intrusive to me.”

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“Weird and completely out of order,” a UK-based tennis account wrote.

The expressions reflected Nadal’s entire public statement regarding his privacy throughout the years. Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers about his decision to finally let cameras into his home for his Netflix documentary, the Spaniard admitted his biggest worry was never about himself.

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“You invade their (his family) private space. More than me, that I am a little bit more used to work in front of cameras, it’s for the others. That was something that I was really concerned about,” he said.

Nadal is not the only player who faces that problem from fans. Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Yulia Putintseva have all faced unsettling stalking incidents in the past year alone, prompting the WTA to expand its social media monitoring and on-site security measures.

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With the help of phones and location tagging, players are tracked more easily than ever before. Now, more players have started complaining about the loss of freedom to just be themselves, not at the tennis court, but at home as well.