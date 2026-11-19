The voices against Aryna Sabalenka is growing louder, and it is being led by some of the most respected coaching voices in the game. First, it was Brad Gilbert, Coco Gauff’s former coach, calling for a heavy fine over her meltdown at the WTA Finals. Now Serena William’s coach, Rennae Stubbs has gone further, labelling the former world No. 1’s conduct “disgusting” and measuring it against one of the ugliest episodes of Serena Williams’ career.

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“The bottom line is absolutely she should be fined,” Stubbs stated on her podcast. “Suspension, I don’t know, that’s not for me to make that decision. I certainly think it would be, I think in some ways if she was suspended, it might be a blessing in disguise for her,” she said on her podcast.

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While it might sound counterintuitive, there is some logic to the idea that a ban would help, rather than hurt. Sabalenka has already revealed she has turned to a sports psychologist for a breathing space from a season that has not been kind enough for her, and an enforced break from the tour could be the breathing space she seems to be searching for. However, she has the off-season before 2027 to reboot.

The incident unravelled in the last group match, which was a virtual quarterfinal against Elina Svitolina. The match slipped from her grasp, and the Belarusian launched into a profanity-laced outburst that broadcast microphones caught.

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She later clarified that the words were not directed at Svitolina, but at a segment of the crowd that she felt had been loudly cheering her errors, and she issued a public apology to anyone she had offended. That admission, rather than drawing a line under the matter, only amplified the argument over what should happen next.

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Zuma October 14, 2026, Wuhan, Hubei, China: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays against Ann Li of USA not in view during the Wuhan Open final match at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center. Ann li defeated Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Wuhan China – ZUMAs197 20261014_aaa_s197_245 Copyright: xRenxYongx

“When you are playing a live tennis match in front of thousands of people and millions of people watching at home, you cannot say those things and get away with it in a way that it’s just a slap on the hand,” she argued.

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“I don’t care if you’re number one in the world or number 100 in the world, that is disgusting behavior, and you know it’s bad when you have to make an apology. That was very bad.”

The Serena Williams benchmark that sharpens the case

Stubbs reached back to the most scrutinized moments of the career she knew up close.

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“When you think about Serena saying the things that she said about, ‘I’m going to shove this ball down your throat’, and the abuse that she took and the fine that she had to sustain after that, I feel like that’s nothing compared to what was said on the court at Indian Wells in a lot of ways,” she said. If Williams was made to pay so heavily, Sabalenka should not be allowed to walk away with a token penalty, was Stubbs opinion.

What Williams took on was a heavy punishment. She was fined on the spot $10,500 after a tirade at a line judge during the US Open semi-final in 2009, which was later raised to a record $82,500 for a major offence by the Grand Slam Committee. She was also handed a two-year Grand Slam probation, which would have resulted in an automatic suspension from the US Open if she committed a serious violation again. Williams initially defended her passion in her press conferences before issuing a formal apology two days later, and the saga trailed her for years.

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Imago Tennis: Wimbledon championships Serena Williams of the United States reacts after losing a point to Maya Joint of Australia in the women s singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on June 30, 2026. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0005621183P

It was not the only time she found herself at the centre of such a storm. In the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, Williams fought with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, was docked a game for a series of code violations, and was fined as well. Those moments represent the standard for Stubbs and are proof that the game has come down hard on an individual of Williams’ stature—and that it should not back down now.

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Whether the WTA shares that conviction is the question now hanging over the aftermath in Indian Wells.