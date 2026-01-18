Do Australian Open 2026 Courts Have Retractable Roofs for Rain or Extreme Heat?

One thing that worries many people during the Australian Open is that Melbourne in January can experience rather unpredictable weather. Your day may begin with a tennis match in full sunlight and end with torrential rain, or, more often than not, with a heatwave that sees temperatures soar over 40°C. These weather patterns are not only difficult to manage for crowd movement but can also be dangerous for players. To ensure everything goes smoothly, Melbourne Park has made significant investments in technology that enable it to proceed despite Mother Nature’s mood.

Which Australian Open Courts Have Retractable Roofs?

Melbourne Park stands out as the only Grand Slam venue in the world with three stadiums that can be completely sealed off from the elements. These are the heavy hitters of the precinct:

Rod Laver Arena: This is the legendary center court, which made history in 1988 as the first Grand Slam stadium to feature a retractable roof. It’s where the high-stakes finals happen and seats about 15,000 people.

Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Women’s Singles Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021 General view of fans in the arena and Japan’s Naomi Osaka in action during her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. Crowds are at a reduced capacity for this years event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Margaret Court Arena: Originally a smaller show court, it was upgraded in 2015 with a state-of-the-art roof that is one of the fastest in the world, closing in just five minutes.

John Cain Arena: Often called “The People’s Court” because of its accessible seating, this is the third major venue that can switch to indoor play at a moment’s notice.

These are the only three courts at Melbourne Park with this technology. They are prioritized for the marquee matches, night sessions, and TV scheduling to ensure that the tournament’s biggest stars can always finish their games, no matter what’s happening in the sky.

How Do Retractable Roofs Help During Rain and Extreme Heat?

Under normal circumstances, a sudden rain shower would mean an immediate delay for any outdoor tennis match because hard courts become incredibly slippery and unsafe. Closing the roof turns the stadium into an indoor arena in minutes, allowing the players to keep their rhythm and the schedule to stay on track.

At the Australian Open, the Extreme Heat Policy is in place to safeguard players, officials, and fans when temperatures soar. When the Heat Stress Scale reaches a critical point—factoring in not just the heat, but also humidity, radiant heat from the sun, and other environmental conditions—tournament officials can step in and close the stadium roofs. This move isn’t just about providing shade; it activates the venue’s powerful air conditioning systems, quickly bringing the temperature down to safer levels. That way, athletes can keep playing without risking dangerous heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

What Happens to Matches on Courts Without Roofs?

The reality for players on the “outer” courts is a bit more stressful. While the three big arenas are weatherproof, the vast majority of the 35+ courts at Melbourne Park lack retractable roofs. This includes popular spots like the Kia Arena and 1573 Arena.

Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Men’s Singles Final – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Crowds are at a reduced capacity for this years event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

When the rain starts or the heat becomes hazardous, play is suspended across all these outdoor courts. This means matches can be delayed for hours, rescheduled for the following day, or even moved to a different time slot entirely. While organizers sometimes try to move a high-profile match to one of the roofed arenas if a slot opens up, there simply isn’t enough indoor space for everyone. Most matches just have to wait for a break in the weather.

Why Retractable Roofs Matter for Players and Fans

For the players, these roofs are all about consistency and safety. There is nothing more frustrating than having your momentum broken by a two-hour rain delay. The roofs allow them to maintain their physical warm-up and mental focus. Plus, knowing they have a shaded, cooled environment during a heatwave is a massive relief for their long-term recovery.

For the fans, a ticket to one of the three main arenas is essentially a “weather insurance policy.” You can show up knowing you’ll see world-class tennis regardless of a storm or a 40-degree day. Broadcasters also benefit because they have a guaranteed “product” to show their global audiences during prime-time slots. It keeps the tournament’s energy high and ensures that the Australian Open maintains its reputation as “The Happy Slam.”