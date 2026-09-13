Does Ben Shelton Have a Brother? Everything to Know About His Siblings

Ben Shelton has made a habit of captivating tennis fans with his booming left-handed serve and energetic presence on the court. As the 23-year-old American continues to make his mark on the international stage, curiosity about the family behind his rapid rise has grown just as quickly.

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With tennis running deep in the Shelton family, fans have naturally wondered whether Ben has a brother who shares his athletic journey. Is there another Shelton sibling quietly staying out of the spotlight, or is Ben the only son in the family? Here’s everything you need to know about his siblings and the tennis connections that have helped shape his career.

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Does Ben Shelton Have a Brother?

Despite frequent fan speculation, Shelton does not have a brother. Those looking for a Shelton male on the junior circuits or collegiate rosters will not find anything. Instead, his family’s tennis legacy is carried on by him and his sole sibling, a sister, who has been an instrumental part of his life on and off the court.

How Many Siblings Does Ben Shelton Have?

Shelton has one sibling: an older sister named Emma. The two were raised in a tennis-focused household. Their father, Bryan, was a former professional player who later became the men’s tennis head coach at the University of Florida.

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Both Emma and Ben developed their own paths in the sport, with Emma competing collegiately before Ben followed with his own successful run for the Florida Gators.

Who Is Ben Shelton’s Sister, Emma Shelton?

Emma Shelton is a former collegiate tennis player, and Athlon Sports reports that she was born in March 2001. According to People, she attended Buchholz High School in Gainesville, where she played on the girls’ tennis team and was named the Gainesville Sun Player of the Year three times. She was also ranked among Florida’s top 18-and-under players.

The same publication further reported that she attended the University of South Carolina in 2018 before transferring to the University of Florida in 2021. During her time at Florida, she won multiple singles and doubles titles and reached No. 84 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles rankings in 2021.

What Does Ben Shelton’s Sister Emma Do?

After completing her tennis career, Emma moved into the business world. She graduated from the University of Florida in May 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Since 2024, she has been working as an Alternative Investments Specialist at Morgan Stanley, and she was promoted to the position in July 2026.

Emma has continued to support her brother from the stands during major tournaments. During Wimbledon in 2025, Ben even jokingly asked the crowd to help her get additional time off work so she could stay in London and watch his run.

Where Did Ben Shelton and His Sister Grow Up?

Ben and Emma Shelton were raised in Gainesville, Florida. Emma’s Florida Gators biography identifies Gainesville as the place where she grew up, while the family’s close connection to the University of Florida further shaped the siblings’ tennis upbringing.

Their father coached them before beginning his daily work with the Florida men’s team. Emma recalled that Bryan would take time to train her and Ben before heading to work, giving both siblings an early foundation in tennis.

That shared upbringing helped create a particularly close bond between the siblings, with Emma continuing to follow and support Ben as his career has taken him onto the biggest stages in professional tennis.