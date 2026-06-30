“Doesn’t Look Good”- Emma Raducanu Raises Alarm After Being Spotted on Crutches Following Wimbledon Exit

Emma Raducanu‘s withdrawal from Wimbledon came as a shocking blow to British tennis fans yesterday. Despite indicating she would compete after her Sunday press conference, the former WTA world No.10 pulled out at the last moment because of a stress fracture in her right leg. Now, fresh concern has emerged for her after fans spotted her off the court, raising further questions about her immediate recovery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Raducanu’s withdrawal came as a huge disappointment as it happened even before all 10 British players suffered first-round defeats on the opening day. Her decision to withdraw from the grass-court Slam almost felt like an early warning of what was to come. Fans had expected her to lead the home challenge after an impressive grass-court season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her loss at the HSBC Championship final, the 23-year-old had already withdrawn from the tournaments in Nottingham and Eastbourne.

More warning signs of her injury came in the days before the All-England Club event. She cut several practice sessions short and was even spotted wearing an “orthopaedic boot” on her right leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, her team members said she would play, and after completing her media duties on Sunday, she waited as long as possible before making the difficult call.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the British top seed decided it was not feasible to compete. She later confirmed the news in a statement posted on her IG account on Sunday evening before her opening round match against Antonia Ruzic on Monday.

And as her latest images have surfaced online after the withdrawal, fans have quickly shared their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis fans share worrying thoughts after Emma Raducanu’s latest images emerge

A fan account of Emma Raducanu recently shared images of the British top seed, who was spotted on crutches while heading out for dinner. She was seen hobbling through the capital of the UK, but still appeared to be smiling and laughing as she made her way to a restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos quickly caught the attention of tennis fans online. One fan wrote, “Oh no, the crutches are not a good sign,” while another netizen added, “That doesn’t look good”.

Yesterday’s withdrawal marked another painful setback in her career, as injuries have continued to interrupt Raducanu’s progress ever since her memorable 2021 US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

More fans soon joined the discussion as concern continued to grow. Another tennis fan commented, “That looks like 6-8wks.. Blooooooody h*ll Emma”.

One fan also urged her to stay off the injured leg for now, while adding, “May not be so bad as this looks but a stress fracture you have to keep the weight off of it so that is why the crutches I think, unless Emma has had any mild surgery on the muscle.”

Things had already become difficult for her this year after she reached the final of a WTA 250 event in Transylvania. Shortly after that tournament, the Briton was struck by a viral illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that, the current British top seed managed to play only 6 matches until the beginning of the HSBC Championships earlier this month. Now, with the leg injury disrupting her progress, another fan shared a heartfelt message, writing, “Oh, this doesn’t look good AT ALL”.

As of now, there is still no confirmed date for Raducanu’s return to competition. Yet, fans continue waiting to see her back on the court, hoping this latest setback doesn’t keep her away for too long from the WTA Tour.