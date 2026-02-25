Donna Vekic Breaks Down in Tears Before Final Moments of Tough Merida Open Clash

Essentials Inside The Story Donna Vekić's early loss at the Mérida Open spilled over emotionally on the bench

Cristina Bucșa controlled the match, capitalized early, and extended a growing edge from the start

Will this low moment become a turning point, or another chapter in a season that keeps testing Vekić?

The frustration simmering throughout Donna Vekic’s 2026 season finally boiled over in Mérida. The Croatian’s season struggles continued at the Mérida Open, where she fell in straight sets to Spain’s Cristina Bucșa, and the frustration was impossible to hide.

The mounting pressure, compounded by her opponent’s dominance, appeared to weigh heavily on Vekic. During a set break, she was seen in tears on the bench – a heartbreaking sight for fans hoping to see her turn the corner in 2026. Cristina Bucșa delivered one of her sharpest performances of the season, defeating Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 in 79 minutes. The Spaniard dictated rallies early, kept the pressure constant, and rarely allowed Vekic to settle.

Bucșa converted an impressive 58% of her break points (7/12), a stat that proved decisive. Vekic, meanwhile, struggled in key moments, converting just 4 of her 10 chances (40%). The inability to capitalize when opportunities came ultimately cost her dearly. The victory marks Bucșa’s third win over Vekic in their last four meetings. Even more telling: she has now claimed six consecutive sets against the Croatian across three tournaments, establishing a clear edge in the matchup.

As the match slipped away, emotions surfaced. Cameras caught Donna Vekic visibly upset during the changeover, wiping away tears as she tried to regroup. For a player still searching for rhythm this season, the scene summed up the weight of recent months.

Currently ranked No. 100 with a 4–5 record in 2026, Vekic’s campaign has been turbulent. Early exits to Alexandra Eala in Auckland and Mirra Andreeva at the Australian Open set a difficult tone. Although she reached a final (Philippine Women’s Open) on January 31 – falling to Camila Osorio – sustaining momentum has proven elusive, including a recent defeat to Elisabetta Cocciaretto (at the Dubai Tennis Championships).

For Bucșa, the win represents a much-needed rebound. After first-round exits during the Middle East swing, including losses to Ella Seidel, Dayana Yastremska, and Sonay Kartal, she steadied herself in Mérida. Earlier this year, she had also faced a tough January encounter against Aryna Sabalenka.

The Spaniard added $5,095 to her prize money with the opening-round win, taking her total earnings from the event to $17,795. A second-round victory would see her add another $15,680, potentially raising her total to $33,475. Up next, Bucșa will face Canada’s Marina Stakusic in what will be their first-ever meeting on the WTA Tour.

As for Donna Vekic, the road back won’t get any easier. But with much of the season still ahead, the 29-year-old will hope this low point becomes a turning moment rather than a defining one. However, this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen Vekic getting a bit too emotional on the court.

Why does Donna Vekic often get so emotional on a tennis court?

For years, Donna Vekic has worn her heart on her sleeve. Whether it’s frustration, belief, doubt, or defiance, it rarely stays hidden for long. But her emotional transparency isn’t a weakness. It’s part of what has defined her career.

Donna Vekic has never been one to mask her feelings. In high-pressure moments, cameras often catch her talking to herself, gesturing toward her box, or venting after a missed opportunity. Tennis, after all, is an individual sport; there’s nowhere to hide when momentum shifts.

Remember what happened during her match against Jasmine Paolini in the SF of the 2024 Wimbledon? Vekic burst into tears after losing a golden opportunity to seal the deal in the high-voltage matchup.

Talking about her emotional outburst, her then-coach Pam Shriver understood it better than most. “She lets people know what she’s feeling,” Shriver said at the time, reflecting on Vekic’s openness. Drawing from her own playing days, Shriver admitted emotions once worked against her. “If it gets too emotional, then it’s hard to be clear,” she explained, recalling how letting feelings spiral created a domino effect in her own career.

Emotion was again at the center during one of Vekic’s tense clashes with Coco Gauff. A disputed line call shifted the atmosphere, with Gauff voicing her frustration at the umpire. Amid the chaos, Vekic stayed locked in, repeating to herself, “It’s not my fault.” But even she isn’t immune to emotional overload.

During another Wimbledon match, Donna Vekic was seen shouting toward Shriver in frustration. Her coach kept urging, “Reset, reset.” Vekic later admitted she didn’t immediately connect with the message.

“I was like, ‘Reset what?’ I was already kind of… didn’t think I was going to break her again. I was just trying to think how I’m going to play my service game at 5-All.” That simple word, ‘reset’, eventually became central to her mindset. It wasn’t about suppressing emotion. It was about containing it before it spiraled. Shriver, who coached Vekic from October 2022 to June 2025, often reminded her, “Just trust yourself on this one. You know how to deal with it.”

When Donna Vekic reached the quarterfinals of a major during that stretch, Shriver noted she had found that rare mental zone — “like with the blinders on.”

Part of Vekic’s emotional nature may stem from the sheer grind of the tour. In October 2025, the Olympic silver medalist admitted retirement was closer than many expected. “The end is definitely near. How long do I want to play? I don’t know,” she said candidly. “The problem is that it’s getting tougher and tougher to do the things I need to be doing to be at the level I want to be at. It’s a daily battle… this sport is brutal.”

That honesty offers a clue. For Donna Vekic, every match carries layers – physical strain, ranking pressure, career reflection, and personal expectation. When you’re contemplating the twilight of your career while still fighting for relevance, emotions naturally run high. Do you think she can make a strong comeback in 2026, though?