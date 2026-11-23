With the US team being 2-0 up in the Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie against Hungary, captain Lindsay Davenport decided to bring the big guns out to finish the tie in the doubles by replacing Desirae Krawczyk with Coco Gauff to partner Taylor Townsend. While the decision did not look good in the early stages of the match as the American duo fell behind, it all ended well as Gauff and Townsend eventually closed out a comfortable victory. Playing doubles after three months, the World No.4 gave all the credit to her partner after the win.

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“I was following her lead for the most part,’’ said Coco in an interview. “She is going to go down as one of the greats of the sport. Don’t compare me to her. She’s so much better than me. I wasn’t nervous but I hadn’t played doubles in a long time. I was confident but I didn’t play well most of the match. It’s her mentality and positivity to be able to uplift your partner when not playing well. She serves well and has the best hands on tour in my opinion.’’

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The rust showed for Gauff, who did look jittery in the opening stages of the first set, as the American dropped their opening service game to go down 1-3. They worked their way back to 4-4 in the set, but in the ninth game, the Hungarian duo of Anna Bondar and Dalma Galfi had break points to go up 5-4 on Gauff’s serve. With the ever-reliable Townsend at the net, the World No.4 staved off break points, and the duo broke their Hungarian opponents in the next game to win the set 6-4.

Once the first set was secured, both Gauff and Townsend played more freely, with the duo taking an early 4-2 lead in the set. While they did drop their serve to make it 4-3, they did not take their foot off the pedal, winning the next two games to finish off the match 6-4, 6-3, giving the tie to Team USA. With the matches taking place in Delray Beach, the win meant extra special for Gauff, as she is a local, with Townsend also hailing from the same area.

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Given what Townsend has achieved in her doubles career, especially this year, Gauff was no way overselling her compatriot’s credentials in doubles. Along with Katerina Siniakova, Townsend has formed one of the most dominant pairings on the Tour, winning two Majors, three WTA 1000 titles, and the WTA Finals this year alone, along with completing their Career Slam as a team.

While there’s no questioning Townsend’s numbers in doubles, one must not overlook Gauff’s own record in doubles. The American has ten doubles titles on the Tour from sixteen finals, including three WTA 1000 titles and the 2024 French Open title along with Siniakova. While most of her doubles success came with the likes of Caty McNally and Jessica Pegula, Gauff did partner Townsend once before at the 2024 French Open, where the pair reached the quarterfinals.

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Gauff was on double duty for Team USA during the tie against Hungary, having played her singles match on Saturday, easily dispatching Dalma Galfi, 6-1, 6-1. The American’s match was marred by a long delay due to a storm in the area, which did not affect her form on the court. This was Gauff’s first Billie Jean King Cup tie since 2023, when she played in the qualifier against Austria, winning her singles match against Julia Grabher and then the doubles match with McNally.

Doubles has always been very close to Gauff, as the American has often benefited from certain doubles strategies in her singles game.

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Coco Gauff Has Spoken About the Merits of Playing Doubles

Gauff managed the unique double feat of qualifying for both singles and doubles at the 2022 WTA Finals. Playing with Pegula in Fort Worth, the 22-year-old emphasized the merits of competing in both disciplines simultaneously.

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“I feel like it helped a lot – especially returning,” said Gauff while playing at the Citi Open that year. “I feel like there’s more pressure returning in doubles just because you know that there’s a net person there. I feel like my returns have been getting better and better, and I think it is because of doubles.”

Gauff’s improved net play has also been a by-product of her playing doubles, in addition to her returning skills. Having never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon, the American adopted the style of rushing to the net at SW19 in 2026, which saw her come to the net 145 times in her six matches. While she did miss a net shot on match point in her semifinal loss to Karolina Muchova, the aggressive approach of the World No.4 earned praise from fans and pundits.

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Gauff is slated to play at the 2027 United Cup, where she is supposed to kickstart her season, with the American potentially being in action in both singles and doubles.