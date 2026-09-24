“Don’t Judge That by Results”- Andre Agassi Reveals the One Thing Emma Raducanu Must Stop Doing

Emma Raducanu would not have found a better role model to get her career back on track than Andre Agassi. Both the Brit and the American had been victims of having early success in the sport, which saw them struggle later in their careers, while also dealing with injuries. When it was put to Agassi that it was his autobiography that inspired Raducanu in her comeback journey, the former World No.1 had some advice for Raducanu.

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“I would encourage her to focus on being the best of herself on a daily basis, but don’t judge that by results or thinking that somehow you have to be 100%,” said Agassi to BBC Breakfast at the Laver Cup. “You have to learn to be 100% of whatever percent you’re at [and] be comfortable in your own identity inside of that – not what people say. Back in my day, I could just put down the paper and not read it. Now it seems like it’s harder for these youngsters to avoid.”

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Having clinched the 2021 US Open as a qualifier, Raducanu made tennis history, earning adulation from all across the world. However, since then, the British player has struggled with multiple injuries, playing fewer than 40 matches each year from 2022 to 2024. The former World No. 10 already had surgeries on both wrists and on her ankle during this time, and did not reach any Tour-level finals.

Agassi’s story is inspiring to many, but especially to Emma Raducanu, who has been on a somewhat similar trajectory. The Americans’ comeback during the 1998-1999 period remained one of the strongest redemption narratives in the sport. Having already reached No.1 in 1995 and being a three-time Grand Slam champion by then, Agassi had a woeful season in 1997. The American icon was troubled by his wrist injury and fitness issues and finished the season ranked 110th at the end of 1997.

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However, as he wrote in his book, Agassi made two significant changes to his setup during this time. The American was not shy in playing at a Challenger event late in 1997, where he won the title in an effort to build up his ranking. He also changed his training routine and on-court tactics, adopting a percentage-based approach rather than his usual aggressive style. These changes saw him reach 10 Tour-level finals in 1998, win 5 titles, and finish the year as the World No. 6.

Grand Slam success was not far off as Agassi reached three consecutive finals at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in 1999. Even though he fell short against his nemesis, Pete Sampras, at SW19, he won the titles in Paris and New York, and ended the year as the World No.1, the only time he did so in his career.

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Playing challenger events and changing one’s game style showed that Agassi followed his own advice. He did things out of the ordinary to get back to form, and the same ideas could work well for Raducanu, who started to get back on her path to full fitness in 2025.

Last year, Raducanu played 50 matches and finished with a 28-22 win-loss record. She played two extremely competitive matches against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati, which showed that her tennis level was still intact. At the start of the 2026 season, the British player reached important career milestones, but injuries have once again halted her progress.

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Emma Raducanu Was Having a Successful Year Before Injury Sidelined Her

Raducanu‘s record for the 2026 season reads 11-10, which is not exemplary on paper. However, the British player had two final runs this season, reaching the title clashes at the Transylvania Open and at the Queen’s Club Championships. Even though she did not cross the line in the two finals, these were her first finals since she won the Major in New York back in 2021.

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Raducanu had already taken a break of over two months this season, having suffered from a viral illness. She played only two clay-court matches this season, losing in the first round of the French Open. However, once she stepped on the grass at Queens, she found her form, as she was able to put a few wins together to reach the final.

While there was growing optimism about Raducanu’s form with Wimbledon around the corner, the home favorite had to withdraw from the event as she sustained a stress fracture in her lower right leg. She had attempted to pull through, but the severity of the injury stopped her from doing so.

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With her most recent withdrawal from the China Open, Raducanu now sits at 99 on the WTA Rankings. Should the Brit fail to make her comeback at the Wuhan Open, she will surely drop out of the Top 100, as Agassi did. Now it remains to be seen whether Raducanu can pull off the second part, which is to return to the top of the sport once again.