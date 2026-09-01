“Don’t Know How It Looked”- Carlos Alcaraz Gives Crucial Wrist Injury Update After US Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to competitive tennis after enduring a grueling 139-day medical absence. The defending champion stepped onto the court at the US Open and immediately quieted widespread concerns regarding his physical condition. His commanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Roman Safiullin provided fans with their first real glimpse of his rehabilitated form. This opening-round success immediately prompted a massive public update regarding his long-term health.

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The Spanish superstar officially confirmed his wrist handled the severe physical test without any lingering issues.

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“I felt great. I don’t know how it looked from the outside, but from the inside, my feeling was that I was getting normal,” said Alcaraz on returning from injury. He assured reporters his arm felt completely pain-free and allowed him to execute his usual aggressive style without hesitation. This confident medical assessment follows a highly demanding rehabilitation period.

The devastating wrist injury originally surfaced during the Barcelona Open and forced him to miss the French Open, Wimbledon, and several hard-court events. Alcaraz and his coaching team dedicated those four months to intense, grueling practice sessions specifically designed to test the joint. He admitted experiencing severe doubts about lasting through a demanding five-set Grand Slam match before officially taking the court. Those lingering anxieties completely vanished once he began striking his signature powerful forehands.

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Alcaraz recovered from an early break in the second set and systematically dismantled Safiullin’s defense without dropping a single set. The dominant performance proved he requires very little time to rediscover his elite competitive rhythm.

Many fans currently view Alexander Zverev as the tournament favorite due to Alcaraz’s extended layoff. The Spanish prodigy now looks to silence those doubters while simultaneously chasing a massive historical milestone.

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Carlos Alcaraz could be heading to the history books

Carlos Alcaraz began his US Open title defense with a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin. He won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, returning to competition after 139 days away from tennis. The victory also kept alive a record that could make his New York campaign memorable.

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Alcaraz can become the first Open Era man to defend majors across three surfaces.

That chance comes after Alcaraz completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open. He had defended Wimbledon in 2024 and Roland Garros in 2025, completing two surfaces. Only 10 men have defended Grand Slam singles titles across more than one surface. Federer, Djokovic, Sinner and several other champions reached two surfaces, but none reached three.

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Now, the US Open gives Alcaraz the final chance to complete that unusual achievement. His first-round match carried extra meaning after he missed four months with a wrist injury. Against Safiullin, he stayed composed through three sets and avoided a difficult opening-round battle.

With every win, fans can watch history move closer, without knowing how far Carlos Alcaraz goes. A successful defense would give him a record that even tennis legends never managed.