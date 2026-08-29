“Don’t Want to Say Tired”- Roger Federer Shares Raw Take on Retirement Before Hall of Fame Induction

When Roger Federer retired in 2022 at the Laver Cup in London, playing alongside his greatest rival Rafael Nadal, he was shattered and in tears. Now, after four years, before his induction into the International Hall of Fame, Federer let his guard down and explained what he doesn’t miss what he naturally should.

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“I’m actually relieved I don’t have that any more. The pressure cooker and all that stuff is a lot to take,” he said during an interview with The Athletic’s Matthew Futterman. “It’s a relief not to go through those, let’s say, knots in the tummy, time and time again. It made me… I don’t want to say tired, but…” He didn’t finish the thought out loud but allowed the silence to say the rest.

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It’s a rare admission from a player whose public image was built almost entirely on effortlessness, both on court and off it. This week marked his first time back inside Arthur Ashe Stadium since 2019, where he played a singles exhibition match with Andy Roddick and then a doubles match with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi. He rolled back the years and gave the audience what they had come for, defeating Roddick 6-3 and winning the doubles tie 7-5.

The Swiss Maestro will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. He’s being enshrined in the Player Category alongside broadcaster Mary Carillo, who joins in the Contributor category, closing out a three-day celebration that began Friday with an exhibition on the Newport grass.

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“I don’t do many interviews; I don’t think about it often,” he said, describing how little time he actually spends looking back at his own career these days. “When you retire, you never truly close the book,” he said fondly thinking about his days as a player.

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The Hall of Fame induction, he said, is finally providing him that closure and is a time to say, “a giant thank you to everybody who has helped me reach today.”

His parents, wife and four children all set to be present for the ceremony, Federer admitted the moment could genuinely overwhelm him, joking that he simply hopes to get through his speech “without too many hiccups.”

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The day before an exhibition match at Arthur Ashe, during a press conference, a journalist inquired if the 20-time Grand Slam champion intended to come back, similar to Venus or Serena. Federer completely closed the lid with his answer. His brain and body are at a stage that is completely away from the competitive level, and Federer is at peace with it. In his own words, he enjoys the sport as a “fan” now.