Doubles Players Urge Tennis Chiefs to “Protect” Format in Open Letter

Tennis is built around more than the stars who compete for singles titles. Doubles has its own champions, rivalries, and loyal fans, and it remains a major part of the game at club level. But the ATP’s plans for the future have raised concerns about how much room the discipline will have on the professional tour. Now, a group of leading doubles players has united to challenge the proposed changes and ask tennis officials to reconsider their approach.

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The open letter, addressed to the ATP board and management, carries the signatures of 137 active players, 33 former players, and 20 national tennis federations. Their central concern is that the proposed reforms could cut professional opportunities and shift around $20 million in prize money from doubles to singles. “A healthy professional sport cannot rely solely on a small group of top stars; it needs pathways for players to develop, compete, and earn a living,” the letter states, according to The Guardian.

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The dispute has been building since Wimbledon, when players learned that the ATP was reviewing its doubles regulations as part of a broader plan for 2028 and beyond. According to the recommendations, fields for Masters 1000 doubles might contract from 32 pairings down to 16, whereas ATP 500 and ATP 250 events would include only eight duos. The share of prize money allocated to doubles could also fall from 20% to 10%.

For specialists who depend on the format for their careers, the potential consequences extend far beyond a smaller draw. Fewer places at tournaments could mean fewer chances to compete, earn ranking points, and support themselves financially. The letter argues that these changes would make it harder for talented players to establish and sustain a professional doubles career.

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The campaign has support from some of the sport’s biggest doubles names. Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash and the Bryan Brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan, are among the legends who signed the letter. Current world No. 1 Henry Patten and his partner Harri Heliövaara have also spoken publicly about the need to preserve opportunities in the discipline.

Patten raised the issue during his Wimbledon victory speech after he and Heliovaara won the men’s doubles title. He argued that tennis should create more opportunities for young players, regardless of whether they pursue singles or doubles. His comments reflected the broader concern among specialists that reducing professional opportunities could discourage the next generation from pursuing doubles as a full-time career.

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Dutch player Sem Verbeek, the 2025 Wimbledon mixed doubles champion and one of the campaign’s leading voices, believes the ATP needs to involve players more directly in decisions that affect their futures. Speaking to The Guardian, he warned that the proposed changes threaten the discipline’s history, its current players, and its future.

Verbeek also challenged the idea that a doubles career should carry less weight than a singles career. He argued that the ATP has under-invested in promoting doubles and should work with players to find ways to grow its audience instead of reducing opportunities. The players are not rejecting reform altogether. They want meaningful discussions with the governing body before it makes decisions that could reshape their profession.

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The Argentine Tennis Association has also backed the campaign. Among the players supporting the letter is Horacio Zeballos, one of the leading figures in men’s doubles. The letter further argues that doubles is an accessible entry point into tennis for people at the grassroots and club levels. Its supporters believe reducing professional opportunities sends the wrong message to those who play and follow the discipline.

The ATP, however, says it wants to establish a sustainable long-term model for doubles. In an update published on its website, chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the format would remain a core part of the ATP Tour. He added that the review aims to find a structure that works for tournaments and fans and supports the wider player pathway.

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The governing body has also said discussions will continue with the Player Advisory Council. Its year-end meetings in Turin next month could prove important as officials consider the wider reform package.

ATP’s Sweeping 2028 Overhaul Targets Rankings, Player Compensation and Tournament Calendar

The doubles dispute forms part of a much broader attempt to reshape men’s professional tennis. In October, the ATP outlined proposals for 2028 that cover player compensation, ranking points, and the tournament calendar. The organization says the changes should improve financial support for players and make the season easier to manage.

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One of the biggest proposals concerns player compensation. The ATP wants to increase its bonus pool from $21.5 million to $50 million. It has also proposed $25 million in year-end career support for players who finish inside the top 250 of the rankings, along with approximately $30 million in annual pension contributions for 300 players. The overall package aims to raise total player compensation to around $350 million annually from 2028, excluding Grand Slam prize money.

The ranking system could also change. The ATP wants to give greater weight to results at its biggest tournaments and remove incentives that encourage players to enter additional events after disappointing performances. Under one proposal, players would no longer be able to replace up to three weaker Masters 1000 results with better results from ATP 500 or ATP 250 tournaments.

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The calendar is another focus. The ATP wants clearer scheduling, with dedicated weeks for different tournament categories and fewer ATP 250 events. A tenth Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia is also planned for 2028. The changes aim to create a more coherent season and encourage players to plan their schedules around the biggest events.

These wider reforms remain subject to consultation and approval. The ATP’s year-end meetings in Turin will be an important step in determining which proposals move forward.