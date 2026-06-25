“Down The Middle”- Andy Murray Takes Aim at Tennis Coverage Amid New Career Move

Andy Murray’s post-retirement life has a new twist as the three-time Major champion has decided on his next venture, despite coaching Jack Draper at Wimbledon. Murray, with his brother Jamie by his side, has decided to launch a YouTube channel, The SET, to dip their toes into content creation. While discussing his new career move, the former World No.1 had his say on why he chose not to enter traditional tennis media, which has been a pathway for many retired tennis players.

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“I just have always found tennis commentary and coverage to be quite down the middle,” said Murray in his interview with The Telegraph. “I don’t necessarily find it that interesting or that insightful… with The Set, we have total flexibility about when we film stuff, we know which hours we work, and there’s no restrictions on what we can and can’t do.”

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Murray aims to bring more vibrant, entertaining content to the tennis media. One can be assured of that scenario, as “The Set” is being produced by Prodigy Studios, the creative force behind the Overlap network, and has produced shows like Stick to Football, whose format allows for more debate and discussion, something that appeals to Murray.

The Murray brothers will attempt to cut through the monotonous tennis coverage by providing behind-the-scenes content from high-profile tournaments and discussing their technical aspects through masterclasses. On the fun side, the duo has planned road trips, providing fans with interesting travel content. Murray is also not messing about with this new venture, aiming to launch with a high-profile first episode featuring YouTuber KSI. The Murray brothers are all set to have a tennis session with KSI, which could be an instant hit on YouTube.

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The foray into social media is not something Murray is doing on the spur of the moment; as he mentioned in his interview, he had wanted to make the switch a few years earlier. He has also been a guest on other YouTube channels run by retired sports personalities, including Kevin Pietersen, where Murray was seen wielding a cricket bat while speaking about his tennis career and his rivalry with the Big Three.

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That is the type of multi-sport crossover Murray aims to bring to his channel to expand tennis’s reach. However, one must remember that the Scot will also be on coaching duty at Wimbledon from next week, as part of Jack Draper’s team.

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Andy Murray Will Have to Balance Coaching Duties

Murray will have to juggle dual responsibilities as a content creator and Jack Draper’s coach at Wimbledon starting next week. The Draper- Murray duo will have a huge spotlight on them as they will be the home-favorite team at the grass-court Major, and the left-handed Brit does not have a great record at SW19 to boast of.

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Even though the collaboration between Murray and Draper is contingent on the former having limited travel, he has been by Draper’s side during the grass season, as both of them are at Eastbourne. The partnership has begun well so far, as Draper has won his matches against Marcos Giron and Jack Pinnington Jones and will now face big-serving Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 4 has shown some grit and determination under Murray’s tutelage while coming back from injury, which is not surprising, as Murray was known for “winning ugly” throughout his career.

Even his brother, Jamie, will be busy with Wimbledon commitments, as he is part of the brand-new commentary panel and will be at the helm of making data-driven analysis and giving the audience a more varied look at the sport. However, this is where launching one’s own channel has its perks, as both brothers will have the flexibility of shooting dates, and one assumes will be able to get their professional commitments and their YouTube channel going at the same time.