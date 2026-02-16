Dubai Director Demands Tougher Penalties After Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek’s “Strange” Withdrawals

As the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships gather momentum, the spotlight has shifted off court after two marquee regulars, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, pulled out at the last moment. Their withdrawals stirred concern across the event, and in response, tournament director Salah Tahlak has urged officials to deduct ranking points for late pullouts.

Speaking after the draw ceremony on Saturday, tournament director Salah Tahlak voiced strong frustration over the current system for late withdrawals.

“It was an unfortunate surprise last night to get news of the withdrawal of Aryna and Iga. And the reasons for withdrawal were a bit strange,” he stated. The late timing added to the disappointment for the Dubai organizers.

Later, he explained the reasons given by the two players. “Iga said she wasn’t mentally ready to compete, while Sabalenka said she has some minor injuries. So I don’t know. I think there should be a harsher punishment on the players [for withdrawing], not just fines, they should be docked ranking points.”

Imago Dubai Tennis Feature, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Uebersicht, Panorama, von oben Tennis – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – ATP, Tennis Herren WTA, Tennis Damen – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium – Dubai – – United Arab Emirates – 1 March 2025. *** Dubai Tennis Feature, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Overview, Panorama, from above Tennis Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ATP WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Dubai United Arab Emirates 1 March 2025 Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Tahlak said he also checked the medical situation. He wanted clarity on Aryna Sabalenka’s condition. The feedback, however, raised more questions.

“I even asked the [tournament] doctor, ‘ What is the injury? He said it’s a minor injury, not one that would force her to withdraw from the tournament. And for Iga, I asked, ‘Isn’t this a strange decision?’”

According to Tahlak, financial penalties are ineffective. He believes top players are not affected by fines. In his view, the system needs stronger consequences.

“I feel they should deduct points from the players. A monetary fine won’t help. Many years ago, Serena Williams withdrew and was fined $100,000. But what is $100,000? She would play someplace else and make $1,000,000. So the fine isn’t a big deal.”

He also revealed plans to raise the issue formally.

“We have a meeting coming up in Rome, and I want to shed light on this issue. We have a representative on behalf of the international group [of tournaments] to speak for us with the WTA. Because it’s a shame that we’re spending these huge amounts to upgrade our facilities and in the end the players are the main part (of this tournament).”

In a separate interview with Al Bayan, Tahlak proposed a specific solution.

“This will be felt more than a fine,” he added. He suggested players could lose 500 or even 1000 ranking points. That, he believes, would change behavior.

Both the top two seeds withdrew late on Friday. Their decisions came after the qualifying rounds had already begun. The timing disrupted tournament plans.

Sabalenka had recently lost the AO final to Elena Rybakina. She also skipped last week’s Qatar Open. The Belarusian was expected to return to Dubai.

Just two days earlier, she posted a practice video from Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah. Soon after, she withdrew, citing a right hip injury. The sudden change surprised many.

Swiatek, meanwhile, exited after losing to Maria Sakkari in the Doha QF. She later cited a schedule adjustment as the reason for skipping Dubai.

Sabalenka’s absence was particularly notable. She had recently signed a sponsorship deal with Emirates at the AO. Tahlak hinted that such ties made her participation more expected.

The withdrawals did not stop there. Several other high-profile players also pulled out late. Even as the Dubai Open continues, the issue of last-minute exits remains a growing concern.

Zheng Qinwen and Karolina Muchova pull out of Dubai Masters

Along with Sabalenka and Swiatek, several other big names also withdrew from the Dubai tournament at the last moment. The growing list of absences has weakened the field.

For instance, Zheng Qinwen and Maria Sakkari pulled out due to illness. Their withdrawals came after the demanding Middle East schedule.

Karolina Muchova also withdrew, with the decision confirmed on Sunday. She cited fatigue as the reason. Her exit came shortly after her tough campaign in Doha.

Her withdrawal is a notable setback for the Dubai draw. Muchova was one of the form players on tour. Her absence reduces the tournament’s competitive depth.

Zheng Qinwen had only recently returned to action in Doha. It was her first event after more than five months away. She showed positive signs during her comeback.

Even earlier, four-time GS champion Naomi Osaka had also withdrawn, citing an abdominal injury. Madison Keys skipped the entire Middle East swing. Several top players have chosen rest or recovery.

With many leading names absent, the Dubai Masters has taken a clear hit. The repeated late withdrawals have raised concerns.

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see how organizers respond to the growing issue.